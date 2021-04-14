Netflix Kids profiles get a design overhaul: Here's what's new

Netflix, in order to make the usage convenient even for children, has revamped the Kids profiles for them to find and watch the content they like with ease. Also Read - Android app offering free Netflix may steal your WhatsApp data

The new redesign will display the kids' favourites on the homepage to make the search easy. Here's a look at the new UI.

Netflix redesigns Kids profiles

The new UI will display the characters of a show or movie at the top of the title to make the appearance look more attractive. This will help them connect with the content well.

The redesign will also ensure that Netflix provides a balance of what the parents and the kids want and adhere to their likings. It will also help parents choose the movies and shows, along with the various controls, in a better way.

Here’s a look at both the old and new UI for your reference:

Michelle Parsons, Product Manager for Kids & Family, Netflix, said, “Every family is different and every child is different and we are always looking to improve the Netflix experience to reflect that. Today, we are literally “over the moon” to share our redesigned kids profile on TV, which makes it easier and more fun for kids to engage with their favourite characters, shows or movies.”

The aim is to cater to different families’ needs differently and in a way that fits well for all. The new addition carries a bigger aim of making Netflix a convenient OTT platform all everyone around the world.

The overhauled Kids profiles in Netflix has started rolling out to the Tv version of the video-streaming platform. It is expected to reach tablet, laptop, and mobile users in the coming months.