comscore Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, Dominoes Cafe
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, Dominoes Cafe
News

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, Dominoes Cafe

Entertainment

All the new games along with the present library of games are also available inside of the Netflix app inside of the dedicated games row or games tab.

Netflix Games

Netflix has launched three new Android games: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, and Dominoes Cafe. This takes the total count of Android games released by the streaming giant to 10. Just like the previous offerings, the three new games are also available to download and play at no additional cost for Netflix subscribers. The company is expected to release the games for its iOS too. Also Read - Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Apart from the three new Android game offerings, previous games available on the platform include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphalt Xtreme and Bowling Ballers. Also Read - Google might launch its first smartwatch next year with these features

Also Read - WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

To cast your vote for other categories click here

The three new games have been silently added by the streaming platform and were first spotted by Android Police, BGR India was able to independently confirm the availability of the games. You can download the new games via the Google Play Store. To recall, Bowling Ballers and Asphalt Xtreme games were added less than two weeks ago.

All the new games along with the present library of games are also available inside of the Netflix app inside of the dedicated games row or games tab. On tablets, users can also access the games via the categories menu, which will then redirect the users to the game pages on the Google Play Store. Once you download and install the game, you can access it directly from the Netflix app.

Netflix is not charging any additional fees for its mobile games. All of the games are accessible free of charge to all Netflix subscribers.

To recall, the streaming giant first introduced games to its platform earlier last month for Android and then released them on iOS a week later.

In other news, Spotify in collaboration with Netflix has launched Netflix Hub on its app. With this the company wants to offer an audio streaming experience for users. This hub includes official soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts, along with exclusive Spotify content related to popular Netflix shows and movies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 7:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
Entertainment
Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

Gaming

Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

News

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

India's top electric scooter brands: Check the 5 best-selling companies

Photo Gallery

India's top electric scooter brands: Check the 5 best-selling companies

India's top electric scooter brands: Check the 5 best-selling companies

Photo Gallery

India's top electric scooter brands: Check the 5 best-selling companies

Xiaomi 12 series is expected to release on December 28

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series is expected to release on December 28

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Entertainment

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Gaming

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon
Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'

Wearables

Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'
WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report

Apps

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon able to Undo Status, suggests report
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

हिंदी समाचार

जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट में मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 8GB RAM वाला Redmi Note 10S

BGMI के लिए Krafton जल्द बंद करेगा PUBG Mobile का डेटा ट्रांसफर

सैमसंग अपने इस धांसू स्मार्टफोन को जल्द करेगा लॉन्च, लीक हुए रेंडर्स से पता चले कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

WhatsApp पर फिंगरप्रिंट लॉक लगाकर अपनी चैट को करें सिक्योर, जानें कैसे

फ्री फायर प्लेयर्स को मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड्स, इस्तेमाल करना होगा यह कोड

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
Entertainment
Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

News

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think
What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

News

What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more
Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it

News

Microsoft rolling out new Office UI for all Windows users: How to enable it
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers