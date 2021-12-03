Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Netflix has launched three new Android games: Wonderputt Forever, Knittens, and Dominoes Cafe. This takes the total count of Android games released by the streaming giant to 10. Just like the previous offerings, the three new games are also available to download and play at no additional cost for Netflix subscribers. The company is expected to release the games for its iOS too. Also Read - Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Apart from the three new Android game offerings, previous games available on the platform include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, Teeter Up, Asphalt Xtreme and Bowling Ballers. Also Read - Google might launch its first smartwatch next year with these features

The three new games have been silently added by the streaming platform and were first spotted by Android Police, BGR India was able to independently confirm the availability of the games. You can download the new games via the Google Play Store. To recall, Bowling Ballers and Asphalt Xtreme games were added less than two weeks ago.

All the new games along with the present library of games are also available inside of the Netflix app inside of the dedicated games row or games tab. On tablets, users can also access the games via the categories menu, which will then redirect the users to the game pages on the Google Play Store. Once you download and install the game, you can access it directly from the Netflix app.

Netflix is not charging any additional fees for its mobile games. All of the games are accessible free of charge to all Netflix subscribers.

To recall, the streaming giant first introduced games to its platform earlier last month for Android and then released them on iOS a week later.

In other news, Spotify in collaboration with Netflix has launched Netflix Hub on its app. With this the company wants to offer an audio streaming experience for users. This hub includes official soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts, along with exclusive Spotify content related to popular Netflix shows and movies.