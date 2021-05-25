Netflix might soon try its hands at gaming because why not

Netflix, which is one of the most popular video-streaming services, seems to be exploring new areas that might interest users. The area being considered is gaming, which is expected to attract many. Also Read - Netflix to soon launch N-Plus subscription for access 'behind-the-scenes' and more content

The OTT platform is expected to venture into gaming for which it is reportedly making a number of moves. Here's what it is all about.

‘Netflix & gaming’ could be a thing

Multiple reports, including one by Reuters, has suggested that Netflix is looking for an executive for its upcoming gaming division. If this is taken into the direction of reality, the service will compete with the likes of Apple Arcade, Google Stadia, Xbox Pass, and more.

It is suggested that the online content platform could create a gaming space that will let its subscribers get access to games that can be downloaded. The games could be a mixture of third-party titles and games based on popular Netflix shows and movies. We don’t know if the platform will allow for game streaming.

To recall, the platform has previously made games based on popular shows such as Stranger Things and Money Heist. It even came up with an interactive version of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Hence, it shouldn’t be a problem for Netflix to introduce gaming ideas of its own.

It is also expected to introduce video games at a fixed fee, possibly as a mobile-first option similar to Apple Arcade. Although, it might explore the idea of games running on TVs. It could also be ad-free, which can prove to be a relief for gaming fanatics.

There are chances that the gaming service by Netflix could take shape and launch in 2022. However, we still don’t know how it will function.

Since we don’t have any concrete word on this new detail, we have to take it with a grain of salt and wait for Netflix to reveal some information. We will keep you posted on the same.

