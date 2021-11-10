A week after launching games on Android, Netflix has again ventured into the gaming industry through ios. The web streaming giant has finally announced that it is bringing mobile games for ios users. The games lineup, including Stranger Things, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and a few other casual gaming titles, will be delivered in the same way to ios users as it was brought for Android users. The company, in its tweet, says that you can access the games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. Also Read - What's coming on Netflix this November: Dhamaka, A Boy Called Christmas, Red Notice, more

Netflix has initially brought five games to mobile users: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game from BonusXP, Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up from Frosty Pop, and Card Blast from Amuzo & Rogue Games. Also Read - Stranger Things Season 4 coming on this date: Check episodes titles, teaser trailer, and more

Netflix, in its blog post, says, “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.” Also Read - iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

If you are an ios user, you will witness a dedicated games row where you can select any game to download. If you don’t have the games tab yet, you will have to wait, as Netflix is gradually rolling out this feature globally.

Additionally, the android users will also see a new ‘Games Tab’ within the app, browse the catalog, and find a game they want to play. But there’s a catch! To actually play the game, you will be redirected to the Google Play Store to install the game. You will be able to sign in to the game with your Netflix credentials.

How to play video games on Netflix

Log in to your Netflix account on any ios device. Click on the Netflix Games category from the homepage or the games tab. Select the game from the catalog.

Language preference

The mobile games on Netflix are available in several languages, and they will automatically default to the preference set in your app. If you have not selected any language on the app, the game will default to English.

Security and privacy

With entering into the gaming market, the web streaming giant has taken care of security and privacy. The games are not available on the kid’s profile. The company further mentions that if you have set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to the adult profile, that same PIN will be required to log in to the app and play the game on a device.

You can also access the games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. Once the device limit exceeds, you can sign out of devices not in use, or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com.

If you don’t have wi-fi access, no problem, as some games may require an internet connection, but others can be played offline.