Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

Streaming service Netflix is currently testing out a new plan for its users in India. The new Rs 349 Netflix Mobile+ plan will be placed between the affordable Rs 199 plan and the standard Rs 699 plan. The new Netflix Mobile+ Plan includes some benefits over the Rs 199 plan. It offers access to computer screens as well. This includes Windows, Macs, and Chromebooks. Also Read - Netflix reportedly testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

This is better than the 199 plan because users are no more limited to SD (standard definition) and one mobile screen. However, there are still some restrictions on the Netflix Mobile+ plan. You still cannot access the Netflix account on a TV or on two screens at the same time. These are available with the standard plan. Also Read - Netflix adds 10.09 million subscribers in Q2 2020; elevates Ted Sarandos to co-CEO role

Watch: BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

“We launched the Mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice [the Mobile+ plan] brings. We will only roll it out long-term if they do,” said Netflix in a report by Gadgets360. India is not the first place where Netflix has tested the Mobile+ plan. The report suggests a similar plan was introduced in Poland, however, it did include support for simultaneous screens. Also Read - Jio TV+ to bring Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and 10 other OTT platforms in one spot

Netflix testing new TV layout

In other news, Netflix has been reportedly testing out a new interface on televisions that will use the large screen sizes of modern smart TVs more efficiently. The new layout the company is testing will reportedly clip together all information including the title, description, preview, and other details of the selected content into a separate card.

Being an experimental feature with a limited rollout, the new card layout is restricted to very few Netflix accounts as of now. The last TV interface that Netflix rolled out was way back in 2018. Smart TVs using the streaming service have been stuck with the same layout ever since. While it wasn’t bad, it could always use some improvement and adaptability. Now Netflix has realized this very fact and decided to change the layout.