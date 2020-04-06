You are stuck inside due to Coronavirus Lockdown and want to take a cinematic break. But not sure about what to watch online that can enlighten up your mood. In this time of Coronavirus outbreak and staying at home, people are getting nervous about what they will do for these days other than working from home. Its time that you stop watching Contagion and give attention to something that can uplift your mood. The movie theaters and cinema halls are closed, and many upcoming movies are already postponed until the world doesn’t get rid of the Coronavirus outbreak. So, we have put up a list of Netflix New Shows to watch in April 2020 including Never Have I Ever, Money Heist, Nailed It, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, Bombay Begums, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Netflix New Shows to watch in April 2020:

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is an upcoming Web series streams on Netflix from April 27, 2020. The series is about an Indian American teenage girl named Devi. The series creates by Kalinga and Lang Fisher, and it inspires from Kalinga’s childhood. Kalinga said in an interview about how Netflix asks her to be part of a series on Young Mindy:

“Netflix approached me about doing a series on young Mindy, I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ’80s, but I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now.”

Poorna Jagannathan, Aitreyi Ramakrishnan, Benjamin Norris, Richa Moorjani, Adam Shapiro, and Ramona Young are in the lead roles. The trailer of Never Have I Ever is already trending on Netflix, and it showcases a girl praying to Gods about her first day of school. It is one of the Netflix New Shows to watch in April 2020.

Nailed It Season 4

Nailed, it is one of the most popular shows of Netflix releases in 2018. It is a Netflix original series were three bakers try to compete with each other by baking complicated and tough cakes and confectionary. The 4th season premiers from April 1, 2020. There’s a Nailed It trophy and winning cash of $ 10,000 for the one who wins. The series hosts by a comedian Nicole Byers and world-renowned cake chef Jacques Torres. It is one of the Netflix New Shows to watch in April 2020.

Money Heist Season 4

Money Heist Season 4 is a Spanish TV serial stream on Netflix. It is a crime drama series creates by Alex Pina. The series receives critical acclaim for its direction, sophisticated plot, and interpersonal dramas. And now the series is coming up with its Season 4, precisely to say the second half of the second season. Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Alvaro Morte, Paco Tous, and many more are in the lead roles.

The fourth season will begin with lots of chaos as the professor thinks that Lisbon is dead. Money Heist is a subversion of the Heist genre, which is a sub-genre of the crime film. So, the series revolves around the Crime. The characters of Money Heist are somewhat antagonist and anti-heroes, and their mortalities are ever-changing. Money Heist will start streaming on Netflix from April 3. It is one of the Netflix New Shows to watch in April 2020.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Stand-up humorist Ilizia Shlesinger is propelling her one of a kind sketch parody! The show will be of six scenes, each enduring 30 minutes and portraying a world loaded up with foolish characters, knowledge into the female experience and disrespectful yet piercing social discourse. It’s going to be a tremendous amount of fun and certainly worth looking at in case you’re searching for some vast giggles this month!

The show is all ready to entertain you with lots of comic elements. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show streams on Netflix from April 1, 2020. the show is best for a much-needed laugh in self-isolation. The description of the show reads:

“Hold on to your top knot and grab your remote for the upcoming six-part sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Executive produced and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger who leads her ensemble cast in this hilarious satire filled series packed with crazy original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of.

Bombay Begums

Alankrita Srivastava, the director of the wedding drama series Made in Heaven, is again coming up with a compelling female drama known as Bombay Begums. Bombay begums is an upcoming Indian web series going to stream on Netflix. Alakrita Srivastava is also known for her award-winning female comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha. Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt in the lead role. The executive producer of this upcoming Indian web series is Chernin Entertainment and Endemol Shine India. Other than Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhas, Plabita Borthakur, and Sahana Goswami are plating the lead roles.

According to some reports, the shooting of this series is over. Now work is going on its post-production. The story of this series goes into detail about the lives of five urban women. These women are of different ages and generations, who duel with their desires, morals, weaknesses, and fears.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an upcoming Netflix original series that schedules to release in 2020. It is the second season of American supernatural horror drama The Haunting of the Hill House. This Netflix original series is co-produces by Amblin Television and Paramount television. The plot of the Haunting of Bly Manor is the same as the Haunting of the hill house, in which it alters between two timelines.

Mike Flanagan directs and creates this latest Netflix original series. In a recent interview given about the Haunting of Bly Manor, Flanagan said, “I already think it’s much scarier than Season 1, I’m very excited about it.” The plot of the Haunting of Bly Manor is about a governess who takes care of an orphan boy and girl living in Bly Manor. She notices paranormal activities within the Bly Manor, and she thinks she is hallucinating or getting mad.