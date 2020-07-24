comscore Netflix now allows users to 'Pause' their Membership | BGR India
Netflix now allows some users to 'Pause' their Membership for up to 10 months

Netflix users can, however, pause their membership only at the end of their billing month and not immediately.

  Published: July 24, 2020 8:03 PM IST
Streaming service Netflix has been on a roll lately with new features and plans. Now the latest development straight from the streaming platform is the ability to ‘pause’ your Netflix membership. The new feature lets you temporarily stop your subscription plan for up to 10 months. If you resume within these 10 months, you still have access to your account, saved history and settings. Also Read - Spotify launches video podcasts for all users: All you need to know

However, users can pause their membership only at the end of their billing month, not immediately. This basically means that the pause feature is actually a change in the existing cancel membership option on Netflix, which also retains your data for 10 months before you get a completely clean slate. However, the new change is not merely cosmetic, as the pause option makes it very convenient for users to come back to their account with a single click. Also Read - Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

There is also the possibility of Netflix adding more features and flexibility to the pause feature down the line. The new test was first spotted by OnlyTech. Note that you will not start seeing the pause button immediately. Since it is a limited test, it will have a wider rollout only after the company decides the same following some positive feedback. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature allows you to share content with up to 100 users

Netflix tests new Rs 349 plan

In other news, Netflix is currently testing out a new plan for its users in India. The new Rs 349 Netflix Mobile+ plan will be placed between the affordable Rs 199 plan and the standard Rs 699 plan. The new Netflix Mobile+ Plan includes some benefits over the Rs 199 plan. It offers access to computer screens as well. This includes Windows, Macs, and Chromebooks.

This is better than the 199 plan because users are no more limited to SD (standard definition) and one mobile screen. However, there are still some restrictions on the Netflix Mobile+ plan. You still cannot access the account on a TV or on two screens at the same time. These are available with the standard plan.

  Published Date: July 24, 2020 8:03 PM IST

