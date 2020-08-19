comscore Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen | BGR India
News

Netflix opening tune gets a Hans Zimmer-sized upgrade for the big screen

Entertainment

Check out the new Netflix 16-second opening score created by Hans Zimmer for the Netflix movies that get a theater release.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 8:36 AM IST
Netflix

If at all it wasn’t already, Netflix’s familiar “dun dun” sound is now a pretty popular and recognizable tune after the streaming service witnessed growth in userbase following the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The sound can be heard ahead of Netflix’s original movies and series. However, Netflix recently decided that the traditional dune didn’t make the dramatic cut needed for the big screen. Also Read - How to watch Netflix movies with friends online

Netflix hence now has a brand new theme made especially for theatrical releases. The maker of the new 16-second score is none other than popular composer Hans Zimmer, the man behind the score of some award-winning films including Inception and the Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Also Read - Netflix Hindi interface is now available for Mobiles, Computers and TVs

Watch: Rainbow Six Siege Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

The idea behind the new tune was to create a score that people would connect with instantly over time. Think of the instant connection formed every time we hear the 20th Century Fox score in the cinema. However, the new score needed here had to be something that carried the Netflix vibe. At 16 seconds, the new intro isn’t the longest one but is certainly bigger than the old Netflix tune. Not being too long also fits into the Netflix OTT mantra in an age where people want their content shown immediately. Also Read - How to change Netflix user interface to Hindi: Step-by-step guide

“First off, and arguably most important, it had to be really short,” Todd Yellin, vice president of product at Netflix, said as per a report by The Verge. “In our age of click and play, you get to Netflix, you want to be able to click, and there’s no patience, you just want to get to what you’re watching.”

Netflix reportedly testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

Also Read

Netflix reportedly testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

Netflix in cinemas will target a wider audience

The platform had launched its short “dum dum” sound just 5 years ago. Since then, the streaming service has seen tremendous growth. Now adapting to the big screen would open up many more doors for the service. People who are not really into the whole OTT idea yet will now see the potential Netflix holds for the first time in the movie theatres they usually go to.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 8:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
News
Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen

Entertainment

Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

News

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen

Entertainment

Netflix opening tune gets an upgrade for the big screen
Disney+ Hotstar finally adds 4K streaming for supported TVs

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar finally adds 4K streaming for supported TVs
How to watch Netflix movies with friends online

How To

How to watch Netflix movies with friends online
Netflix Hindi is now available for Mobiles, Computers and TVs

Entertainment

Netflix Hindi is now available for Mobiles, Computers and TVs
How to change Netflix user interface to Hindi?

How To

How to change Netflix user interface to Hindi?

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की सेल आज, डिस्काउंट के साथ मिल रहे हैं कई बेनिफिट्स

Realme C11 बजट स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें मिलने वाले ऑफर्स

Dream11 को मिली IPL की टाइटल स्पॉन्सरशिप, चीनी कंपनी वीवो की लेगा जगह

जियो फोन से कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, आया Jio Pay फीचर

OnePlus ने अपने पुराने स्मार्टफोन को नहीं दिए यह फीचर, किया था वादा!

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
News
Realme C11 sale today at 12 via Flipkart, Realme.com
OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

News

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS
Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production
Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers