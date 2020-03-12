There are various Netflix original series that are releasing next week. Netflix releases dozens of web series every year, and with the beginning of 2020, Netflix lists down several original web series that are going to release in March 2020. From series inspires from real-life scenarios to horror and thriller novels written by famous and world-renowned writers, Netflix explodes with original content. Some of the Netflix original series launches next week is The Haunting of Bly Manor, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, The Letter for the King, and many more.

Check Out Netflix original series that are launching next week:

Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Sarah Breedlove is known as Madam C.J. Walker, was an American social activist and philanthropist who considers as the wealthiest African American woman in America. Netflix’s Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is an upcoming Netflix original series that initially inspires from the book ‘On Her Own Ground’ written by C.J. Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’ Leila Bundles. Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer is playing the role of C.J Walker in the series. Blair Underwood is playing the role of her husband. In real, C.J. Walker was America’s first black woman who was a self-made millionaire who stood against gender biases and slavery. This upcoming web series will get on air on 20 March 2020 on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an upcoming Netflix original series that schedules to release in 2020. It is the second season of American supernatural horror drama The Haunting of the Hill House. This Netflix original series is co-produces by Amblin Television and Paramount television. The plot of the Haunting of Bly Manor is the same as the Haunting of the hill house, in which it alters between two timelines. Mike Flanagan directs and creates this latest Netflix original series.

The plot of the Haunting of Bly Manor is about a governess who takes care of an orphan boy and girl living in Bly Manor. She notices paranormal activities within the Bly Manor, and she thinks she is hallucinating or getting mad.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is an upcoming Netflix original series releases on 20 March 2020. This forthcoming Netflix original series tells the story of Joe Exotic, who opens a private zoo of over 1000 animals in Oklahoma. The zookeeper sentenced to 22 years of jail after accusing of wildlife crimes and murder-for-hire. Joe Exotic calls himself Tiger King. Recently, Netflix releases the trailer of the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

The Letter for the King

The Letter for the King is a Netflix series to be launched next week. This upcoming web series inspires from the classic Dutch novel De brief Voor de Koning by Tonke Dragt publishes in 1962. Film Wave develops this series for Netflix. Amir Wilson is playing the lead role in the series. The plot of the Letter of the King revolves around a boy who leaves for an adventure and discovers his persona.

Space Force

Space Force is an upcoming Netflix series to be launched in March. It is an American comedy develops by Greg Daniels. The series will cast Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome. Space Force is a workplace comedy series that centers on a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States armed services, Space Force.