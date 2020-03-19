comscore Netflix Party lets you remotely binge with friends | BGR India
Netflix Party extension lets you binge with buddies safely during the Coronavirus quarantine

The Netflix Party Chrome extension will let you remotely binge watch with friends, staying safe during the ongoing pandemic.

  • Updated: March 19, 2020 1:57 PM IST
Netflix India

Representational image

The Coronavirus pandemic has a lot of people across the world stuck in their homes for safety. While that risks bringing entire cities to a standstill, some brands are still making the most of the opportunity. Netflix Party for instance, is perhaps the best way you can enjoy binge-watching with your friends while still staying safe at home.

An extension for Google Chrome, NetFlix Party allows people to sync their programs remotely. Further, the tool also lets people who watch stuff ‘together’ also chat while they watch. Going by the description of the chrome extension’s description, “Netflix Party is a Chrome extension for watching Netflix remotely with friends, e.g., for movie nights with that long-distance special someone. It synchronizes video playback and adds group chat.”

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

Once the extension is installed, people can start watching a movie or episode. Clicking on the toolbar generates a new link. This link will let your friends watch your content with you. The easiest way to get through this is to send the link to your friends. Make sure that they open it in a browser window where they are already signed into their Netflix accounts. Clicking on the red “NP” initials on the toolbar syncs up the feed and opens a chat area on the right side of your screen.

Coronavirus: How to skip the alert message caller tune on Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea

Also Read

Coronavirus: How to skip the alert message caller tune on Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea

It isn’t the most social way of watching a movie or binging through a series with your friends. However, given the circumstances, it is a safe option and quite creative too. The Coronavirus outbreak has over 2,19,700 cases across the globe right now. The disease has also claimed the lives of over 8,900 patients so far. The outbreak was recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).  Many countries have implemented measures to stop the spread of the virus. This includes canceling foreign VISAs and shutting down large public spaces like malls. As a general precaution, people in many countries including India have been asked to stay at home as much as possible.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 1:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2020 1:57 PM IST

