Netflix Originals 2022: From Red Notice to Haseena Dilruba to Don’t Look Up, Netflix films released last year clearly didn’t disappoint, Netflix plans to keep it up this year as well. The streaming platform has released a list of big original films that will arrive on the platform in 2022. These films are with some of the biggest Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Adam Sandler and more. Also Read - Netflix tips: How to enhance your viewing experience

As per the company blog, these films will be released across several genres including romantic period dramas, anime, sci-fi adventure, book adaptations, musicals, teen hijinks, family flicks and so on.

One of the most awaited films to be released this year is the action film The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page. It is directed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Canvill, Louis Partridge, and Helena Bonham Carter is another gem that will drop this year. Other popular titles include The Adam Project, Knives Out 2, The School for Good and Evil, Khufiya, The Mother and so on.

When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary (Ryan Gosling)—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague (@ChrisEvans) puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt. THE GRAY MAN is directed by @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/E9A6hBH9so — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022

Netflix films 2022

Here’s full list of Netflix films confirmed to release in 2022:

13: The Musical 20th Century Girl A Jazzman’s Blues A Perfect Pairing The Adam Project (March 11) Against the Ice (March 2) All Quiet on the Western Front Along for the Ride (April 22) Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood Athena Beauty Bigbug (Feb. 11) Black Crab (March 18) Blonde Boo! Bubble (April 28) The Bubble Carter Choose or Die (April 15) Day Shift



DAY SHIFT stars @iAmJamieFoxx as a hard working dad who just wants to provide a good life for his daughter, but his mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income – hunting and killing vampires. Look out for Dave Franco and @SnoopDogg who also star. pic.twitter.com/1DHiJAdRCa — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022

Don’t Blame Karma! Drifting Home End of the Road Enola Holmes 2 Falling for Christmas The Good Nurse The Gray Man Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Hustle The Inheritance Interceptor Ivy & Bean Jung_E Khufiya Knives Out 2 Lady Chatterley’s Lover Love and Leashes (Feb. 11) Love in the Villa Luckiest Girl Alive



LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE centers on Ani (Mila Kunis) who appears to have it all. But when she is invited by a documentarian to tell her side of a shocking incident that happened at her high school she is forced to confront truths that may unravel her meticulously crafted life. pic.twitter.com/FFHvAsns9Z — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022

Matilda (December) Me Time Metal Lords Monica, O My Darling Monkey Man The Mother The Mothership Mr. Harrigan’s Phone My Father’s Dragon The Noel Diary Operation Mincemeat (May 11) The Pale Blue Eye Persuasion Purple Hearts Qala Rescued by Ruby (March 17) Rustin The School for Good and Evil The Sea Beast Senior Year (May 13) Seoul Vibe The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 Shirley Slumberland Spaceman Spiderhead



Based on “Escape From Spiderhead” by George Saunders, SPIDERHEAD is set in the near future where two convicts (@Miles_Teller, @JurneeSmollett) grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a visionary (@ChrisHemsworth), who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. pic.twitter.com/TyNKIlqp8e — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022

The Swimmers The Takedown Tall Girl 2 (Feb. 4) Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18) They Cloned Tyrone Through My Window (Feb. 4) Troll Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Feb. 25) Untitled Freddie Prinze Jr./Aimee Garcia Holiday Movie The Weekend Away (March 3) We Have a Ghost



Kevin’s family finds a ghost named Ernest haunting their home and become social media stars. But when Kevin and Ernest dig into Ernest’s past they become targets of the CIA. Directed by Chris Landon (@CreetureShow) WE HAVE A GHOST stars @AnthonyMackie, @DavidKHarbour, @jahidiallo pic.twitter.com/K9wNPxOMmX — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022