News

Netflix announces to release more than 70 original films in 2022: Here's the list

Entertainment

Netflix 2022 Movie Preview: From The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page to Enola Holmes to The Adam Project to Khufiya starring Bollywood star Tabu, Ali Fazal and more are a few Netflix films confirmed to release in 2022.

netflix 2022

Netflix Originals 2022: From Red Notice to Haseena Dilruba to Don’t Look Up, Netflix films released last year clearly didn’t disappoint, Netflix plans to keep it up this year as well. The streaming platform has released a list of big original films that will arrive on the platform in 2022. These films are with some of the biggest Hollywood stars including Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Adam Sandler and more. Also Read - Netflix tips: How to enhance your viewing experience

As per the company blog, these films will be released across several genres including romantic period dramas, anime, sci-fi adventure, book adaptations, musicals, teen hijinks, family flicks and so on.

One of the most awaited films to be released this year is the action film The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page. It is directed by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Canvill, Louis Partridge, and Helena Bonham Carter is another gem that will drop this year. Other popular titles include The Adam Project, Knives Out 2, The School for Good and Evil, Khufiya, The Mother and so on.

Netflix films 2022

Here’s full list of Netflix films confirmed to release in 2022:

    • 13: The Musical
    • 20th Century Girl
    • A Jazzman’s Blues
    • A Perfect Pairing
    • The Adam Project (March 11)
    • Against the Ice (March 2)
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Along for the Ride (April 22)
    • Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
    • Athena
    • Beauty
    • Bigbug (Feb. 11)
    • Black Crab (March 18)
    • Blonde
    • Boo!
    • Bubble (April 28)
    • The Bubble
    • Carter
    • Choose or Die (April 15)
    • Day Shift
    • Don’t Blame Karma!
    • Drifting Home
    • End of the Road
    • Enola Holmes 2
    • Falling for Christmas
    • The Good Nurse
    • The Gray Man
    • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    • Hustle
    • The Inheritance
    • Interceptor
    • Ivy & Bean
    • Jung_E
    • Khufiya
    • Knives Out 2
    • Lady Chatterley’s Lover
    • Love and Leashes (Feb. 11)
    • Love in the Villa
    • Luckiest Girl Alive
    • Matilda (December)
    • Me Time
    • Metal Lords
    • Monica, O My Darling
    • Monkey Man
    • The Mother
    • The Mothership
    • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
    • My Father’s Dragon
    • The Noel Diary
    • Operation Mincemeat (May 11)
    • The Pale Blue Eye
    • Persuasion
    • Purple Hearts
    • Qala
    • Rescued by Ruby (March 17)
    • Rustin
    • The School for Good and Evil
    • The Sea Beast
    • Senior Year (May 13)
    • Seoul Vibe
    • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
    • Shirley
    • Slumberland
    • Spaceman
    • Spiderhead
    • The Swimmers
    • The Takedown
    • Tall Girl 2 (Feb. 4)
    • Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18)
    • They Cloned Tyrone
    • Through My Window (Feb. 4)
    • Troll
    • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Feb. 25)
    • Untitled Freddie Prinze Jr./Aimee Garcia Holiday Movie
    • The Weekend Away (March 3)
    • We Have a Ghost
  • Wendell & Wild
  • White Noise
  • Windfall (March 18)
  • The Wonder
  • Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
  • You People
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 9:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 4, 2022 10:21 AM IST

