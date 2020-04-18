comscore Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free
Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free

Netflix documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet.

  • Published: April 18, 2020 6:25 PM IST
Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries for free on its Netflix US YouTube channel, to give teachers content to screen for their virtual classrooms. Documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet. The other content offered is episodes from the series Abstract and Explained, as well as the shorts Period. End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion. Also Read - Netflix is now worth more than Disney due to pandemic binge-watching

“For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed,” the company said in a blog post. “So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel.” Also Read - Apple and Netflix are the most imitated brands for phishing attack during COVID-19 lockdown: Check Point Research

The documentaries are available in English, but subtitles in more than a dozen languages should be available later this week. Netflix is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&As, available for each documentary. The documentaries are free for anyone to stream, unlike the documentaries found on its streaming platform, which requires a monthly subscription. Also Read - Netflix introduces Parental Control System to filter movies and shows for kids

Meanwhile, you can now block an individual series or film by name, which will not appear in the child’s profile at all. With most of the children staying at home during the Coronavirus lockdown, Netflix recently announced a series of updates. These updates were aimed at helping parents, guardians, caregivers, and elders set the right limits for their children.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, individual titles were locked behind only one pin. Of course, if this sounds like too much work, you can always filter titles based on age categories, which are now country-specific, Netflix says. In India, Netflix offers “All”, “7+”, “13+”, “16+”, or “18+” content.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: April 18, 2020 6:25 PM IST

