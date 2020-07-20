Netflix reportedly testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

Streaming platform Netflix has been reportedly testing out a new interface on televisions that will use the large screen sizes of modern smart TVs more efficiently. The new layout the company is testing will reportedly clip together all information including the title, description, preview, and other details of the selected content into a separate card. Also Read - Netflix adds 10.09 million subscribers in Q2 2020; elevates Ted Sarandos to co-CEO role

As per the report by Gadgets360, Netflix is "always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love." The company also added by saying that it "runs these tests in different countries and for different periods of time — and only make them broadly available if people find them useful."

Being an experimental feature with a limited rollout, the new card layout is restricted to very few Netflix accounts as of now. The last TV interface that Netflix rolled out was way back in 2018. Smart TVs using the streaming service have been stuck with the same layout ever since. While it wasn't bad, it could always use some improvement and adaptability. Now Netflix has realized this very fact and decided to change the layout.

Netflix brings new ‘shuffle’ feature

In other news, Netflix recently added a new shuffle button for some users to suggest similar content to what they are watching. The new shuffle feature too appears to be still in its experimental stages and has, for now, a very limited rollout. The aim of the shuffle feature is simple. It will suggest a new movie or show for users to watch based on the movie or show you just finished watching. This is similar to Spotify suggesting similar songs to users based on their interests.

As per a report by Forbes, the feature will supposedly help Netflix users find more relevant content. The shuffle button will suggest new movies and shows so users can avoid scrolling through the ‘endless’ entries and confusing themselves over what to watch next.