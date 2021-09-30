Netflix reveals most-watched, popular web series and movies: Bridgerton tops web series, Extraction number one in movies

Netflix, the world’s top OTT platform, has released the list of the top 10 most-watched web series and movies on its platform. The company included the films and web series which the production company itself has produced. Netflix’s original content is included in this list. This list is for the first four weeks of September. Also Read - Kota Factory Season 2 releases on Netflix: How to watch all new episodes online

Netflix unveiled total viewership hours of its most-watched web series and movies including Stranger Things, Army of the Dead, Money Heist, Extraction, The Witcher, and more. Netflix web series Bridgeton Season 1 has won the list of top 10 web series. It has clocked around 625 million hours worldwide. Also Read - Upcoming popular OTT releases on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar: Shang Chi, The Starling, Rashmi Rocket, and more

On the second number is the fourth season of Money Heist, viewed 619 million hours. Season 3 of Stranger Things got 582 million hours, Season 1 of The Witcher 541 million, and Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why got 496 million hours of view time. Also Read - Netflix is offering free mobile subscription in this country

Netflix top 10 web series

Bridgerton, season 1: 625 million hours

Money Heist, part 4: 619 million hours

Stranger Things, season 3: 582 million hours

The Witcher, season 1: 541 million hours

13 Reasons Why, season 2: 496 million hours

13 Reasons Why, season 1: 476 million hours

You, Season 2: 457 million hours

Stranger Things, season 2: 427 million hours

Money Heist, part 3: 426 million hours

Ginny & Georgia, season 1: 381 million hours

On the other hand, if we talk about films, Netflix’s Birdbox has got 282 million hours, and Chris Hemsworth’s film Extraction has reached 231 million hours of view time at number two. The Irishman at number three got 215 million, The Kissing Booth 2 at number four got 209 million, the film 6 Underground at number five got 205 million hours of view time. It is followed by Spencer Confidential, Enola Holmes, Army of the Dead, The Old Guard, and Murder Mystery.

Netflix top 10 movies