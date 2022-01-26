comscore From Red Notice to Bridgerton: Top ten Netflix films, shows announced
Top 10 Netflix films and shows include The Witcher, Bird Box, Stranger Things, Extraction, Enola Holmes, 13 Reasons Why and so on.

Netflix has announced the top 10 movies and series on the platform in India for January 2022. As per Netflix’s Top Ten page website, action-comedy Red Notice is one of the most-watched films with 364 million hours during its first 28 days on the platform. This was followed by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Di Caprio starer Don’t Look Up with 359 million hours. As for the series, the romance series Bridgerton became the most viewed show on Netflix with 625 million hours in the first 28 hours of its release. Also Read - Tata Sky becomes Tata Play, adds OTT combo packs, free service visits and more

Don't Look Up, Netflix India, December 2021 Also Read - Netflix India announces 'Take Ten' competition to discover next-gen storytellers

Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box managed to grab the third position with 282 million views while Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction was viewed 231 million hours in the first 28 days of being released on the platform. Other films that made to the list of top ten films on Netflix include The Unforgivable, The Irishman, The Kissing Booth 2, 6 Underground, Spenser Confidential and Enola Holmes. Also Read - Netflix's February 2022 Releases: Movies, shows coming to Netflix next month

stranger things season 4. stranger things season 4 how to watch, stranger things season 4 episodes name, stranger things season 4 episodes, stranger things, stranger things season 4 seasons

Stranger Things

As for the shows, Stranger Things’s both season 3 and season 2 made it to the top ten Netflix shows. Stranger Things Season 3 was watched 582 million hours in the first 28 days of its release while season 2 was watched for over 427 million hours. The Witcher Season 1 stood at third place while 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 managed to grab fourth place in the list. Other series in the list include Maid: Limited Series and You: Season 3 and Season 2.

13 Reasons Why, Netflix

13 Reasons Why

In India, currently, the most loved film on Netflix is The Royal Treatment which is about a New York hairdresser Izzy who seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince. When sparks start to fly between the two of them, love and duty are put to the test as the time of the wedding draws closer. As for shows, Ozark season 4 is the most-watched series on the platform in India.

The Royal Treatment, Netflix

The Royal Treatment

For the unversed, Netflix has announced that it will release Loop Lapeta, Sweet Mangolias season 2, Space Force season 2 and so on on Netflix next month. Additionally, the streaming service announced to renew popular series like Bridgerton, Squid Games, Delhi Crime, Emily in Paris and more this year.

Emily in Paris, Netflix

Emily in Paris

  Published Date: January 26, 2022 4:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 26, 2022 5:04 PM IST

