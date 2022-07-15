Netflix has announced the second edition of its virtual fan event called “Tudum: Netflix Global Event” for September 24. Although the streaming platform has not revealed many details about the event, it is confirmed to be available for users across Korea, India, the US, Europe, and Latin America, and Japan. Also Read - Netflix series Mismatched, Delhi Crime and more renewed for Season 2

As per the company blog post, the event will include over 100 series, films and specials for an exciting day of exclusive news, first looks, never-before-seen footage, new trailers and images, and behind-the-scenes access, celebrity appearances and interviews and more. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Microsoft for its cheaper ad-supported subscription tier

Netflix has also confirmed that the event will be available across Netflix YouTube channels in a number of different languages.

At the first edition of Netflix’s Tudum fan festival, fans witnessed a sneak peak, and exclusive previews of series and films like Bridgerton season 2, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds starrer Red Notice, Stranger Things and Enola Holmes.

As per the official statement by the company, “The global virtual event that garnered over 25.7 million views from Netflix fans in 184 countries around the world last year is returning Saturday, September 24 with five global events in 24 hours.”

For the unversed, Netflix has also announced 5 Indian Original series on the platform that will arrive soon. These series include Masaba Masaba, Mismatched, Jamatara, Delhi Crime and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

For the unversed, Netflix has released a new spatial audio feature for specific series and films as of now. These series and films include Stranger Things Season 4, Red Notice, The Witcher, The Adam Project, The Resident Evil, Locke and Key, Jennifer Lopez Halftime and more.