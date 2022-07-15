comscore Netflix announces to bring back its virtual fan fest Tudum in September
News

Netflix announces second edition of its virtual fan event Tudum

Entertainment

The Netflix event will include over 100 series, films and specials for an exciting day of exclusive news, first looks, never-before-seen footage, new trailers and images and more.

Untitled design (70)

Netflix has announced the second edition of its virtual fan event called “Tudum: Netflix Global Event” for September 24. Although the streaming platform has not revealed many details about the event, it is confirmed to be available for users across Korea, India, the US, Europe, and Latin America, and Japan. Also Read - Netflix series Mismatched, Delhi Crime and more renewed for Season 2

As per the company blog post, the event will include over 100 series, films and specials for an exciting day of exclusive news, first looks, never-before-seen footage, new trailers and images, and behind-the-scenes access, celebrity appearances and interviews and more. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Microsoft for its cheaper ad-supported subscription tier

Netflix has also confirmed that the event will be available across Netflix YouTube channels in a number of different languages.

At the first edition of Netflix’s Tudum fan festival, fans witnessed a sneak peak, and exclusive previews of series and films like Bridgerton season 2, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds starrer Red Notice, Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. 

As per the official statement by the company, “The global virtual event that garnered over 25.7 million views from Netflix fans in 184 countries around the world last year is returning Saturday, September 24 with five global events in 24 hours.”

For the unversed, Netflix has also announced 5 Indian Original series on the platform that will arrive soon. These series include Masaba Masaba, Mismatched, Jamatara, Delhi Crime and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

For the unversed, Netflix has released a new spatial audio feature for specific series and films as of now. These series and films include Stranger Things Season 4, Red Notice, The Witcher, The Adam Project, The Resident Evil, Locke and Key, Jennifer Lopez Halftime and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 5:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details
automobile
BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details
Xiaomi Smart Speaker lets you control not-so-smart devices at home

News

Xiaomi Smart Speaker lets you control not-so-smart devices at home

Netflix announces season 2 for Mismatched, Delhi Crime and more

Photo Gallery

Netflix announces season 2 for Mismatched, Delhi Crime and more

God of War Ragnarok is up for pre-orders

Gaming

God of War Ragnarok is up for pre-orders

Airtel deploys India s first private 5G network at Bosch facility

Telecom

Airtel deploys India s first private 5G network at Bosch facility

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix will bring back Tudum: Netflix Global Event in September

The Division Resurgence: Registrations begin for Ubisoft's next mobile game

BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

Xiaomi Smart Speaker lets you control not-so-smart devices at home

God of War Ragnarok is up for pre-orders

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999