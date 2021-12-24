It can take hours and hours of aimless scrolling to finally choose what to watch on Netflix. Although the recommendations by Netflix are quite good, still there are a number of hidden gems lurking in the corners that never really make it to your recommendations list. There are a few Netflix secret codes that the platform uses to categorize movies and shows by genres and subgenres. If you want to get access to these hidden shows and movies from different genres, below listed are a few secret codes that can help you dig them out. All you need to do is type the desired code in the search bar of the Netflix platform, and that’s it. Also Read - Weekend Watchlist: Atrangi Re, Emily in Paris, Hawkeye, and more

Christmas

1527064 – British christmas children & family films

1721544 – Canadian christmas children & family films

1474017 – Christmas children & family films

1477206 – Christmas children & family films for ages 11 to 12

1477201 – Christmas children & family films for ages 5 to 7

1477204 – Christmas children & family films for ages 8 to 10

147602 – Christmas children & family films from the 1990s

1476024 – Christmas children & family films from the 1990s

1527063 – European christmas children & family films

1394522 – Family-friendly christmas films

1475066 – Feel-good christmas children & family films

1475071 – Goofy christmas children & family films

1394527 – Romantic christmas films

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

1568 – Action Sci-Fi & fantasy

3327 – Alien Sci-Fi

47147 – Classic Sci-Fi & fantasy

4734 – Cult Sci-Fi & fantasy

9744 – Fantasy movies

6485 – Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy

6926 – Sci-Fi adventure

3916 – Sci-Fi dramas

1694 – Sci-Fi horror movies

11014 – Sci-Fi thrillers

Action & Adventure (1365)

43040 – Action comedies

1568 – Action sf & fantasy

43048 – Action thrillers

7442 – Adventures

77232 – Asian action movies

46576 – Classic Action & Adventure

10118 – Comic book and superhero movies

9584 – Crime action & adventure

11828 – Foreign action & adventure

20541 – Hijacking movies

8985 – Martial arts movies

2125 – Military action & adventure

10702 – Spy action & adventure

7700 – Westerns

Children & family movies (783)

5507 – Animal tales

67673 – Disney

10659 – Education for kids

51056 – Family features

52843 – Kids Music

27346 – Kids’ TV

10056 – Movies based on children’s books

6796 – Movies for ages 0 to 2

6962 – Movies for ages 11 to 12

6218 – Movies for ages 2 to 4

5455 – Movies for ages 5 to 7

561 – Movies for ages 8 to 10

11177 – TV cartoons

Comedies (6548)

9302 – Animes comedies

869 – Dark comedies

4426 – Foreign Comedies

89585 – Horror comedies

1402 – Late Night Comedies

26 – Mockumentaries

13335 – Musicals comedies

2700 – Political comedies

5475 – Romantic Comedies

4922 – Satires

9702 – Screwball Comedies

10256 – Slapstick comedies

5286 – Sports comedies

11559 – Stand-up Comedy

3519 – Teen Comedies

TV Show (83)

52117 – British TV Shows

46553 – Classic TV shows

26146 – Crime TV shows

74652 – Cult TV shows

72436 – Food & travel

27346 – Kids’ TV

67879 – Korean TV shows

25804 – Military TV shows

4814 – Miniseries

9833 – Reality TV

52780 – Science & nature

1372 – TV Sci-Fi & fantasy

10673 – TV action & adventure

10375 – TV comedies

10105 – TV documentaries

11714 – TV dramas

83059 – TV horror

4366 – TV mysteries

Horror movies (8711)

10944 – Cult horror movies

45028 – Deep sea horror movies

8654 – Foreign horror movies

89585 – Horror comedy

947 – Monster movies

6998 – Satanic stories

8646 – Slasher and serial killer movies

42023 – Supernatural horror movies

52147 – Teen screams

75804 – Vampire horror movies

75930 – Werewolf horror movies

75405 – Zombie horror movies

Romantic movies (8883)

31273 – Classic romantic movies

36103 – Quirky romance

5475 – Romantic Comedies

1255 – Romantic dramas

502675 – Romantic favorites

7153 – Romantic foreign movies

9916 – Romantic independent movies

35800 – Steamy romantic movies

Netflix users have a choice to use these codes by visiting netflix-codes.com via PC or mobile browser. Top on the code of the desired genre. If you have the Netflix app on the phone, it will directly open the app with the said genre otherwise it will show the same thing on the browser.