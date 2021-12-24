It can take hours and hours of aimless scrolling to finally choose what to watch on Netflix. Although the recommendations by Netflix are quite good, still there are a number of hidden gems lurking in the corners that never really make it to your recommendations list. There are a few Netflix secret codes that the platform uses to categorize movies and shows by genres and subgenres. If you want to get access to these hidden shows and movies from different genres, below listed are a few secret codes that can help you dig them out. All you need to do is type the desired code in the search bar of the Netflix platform, and that’s it. Also Read - Weekend Watchlist: Atrangi Re, Emily in Paris, Hawkeye, and more
Christmas
1527064 – British christmas children & family films
1721544 – Canadian christmas children & family films
1474017 – Christmas children & family films
1477206 – Christmas children & family films for ages 11 to 12
1477201 – Christmas children & family films for ages 5 to 7
1477204 – Christmas children & family films for ages 8 to 10
147602 – Christmas children & family films from the 1990s
1476024 – Christmas children & family films from the 1990s
1527063 – European christmas children & family films
1394522 – Family-friendly christmas films
1475066 – Feel-good christmas children & family films
1475071 – Goofy christmas children & family films
Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)
1568 – Action Sci-Fi & fantasy
3327 – Alien Sci-Fi
47147 – Classic Sci-Fi & fantasy
4734 – Cult Sci-Fi & fantasy
9744 – Fantasy movies
6485 – Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy
6926 – Sci-Fi adventure
3916 – Sci-Fi dramas
1694 – Sci-Fi horror movies
Action & Adventure (1365)
43040 – Action comedies
1568 – Action sf & fantasy
43048 – Action thrillers
7442 – Adventures
77232 – Asian action movies
46576 – Classic Action & Adventure
10118 – Comic book and superhero movies
9584 – Crime action & adventure
11828 – Foreign action & adventure
20541 – Hijacking movies
8985 – Martial arts movies
2125 – Military action & adventure
10702 – Spy action & adventure
7700 – Westerns
Children & family movies (783)
5507 – Animal tales
67673 – Disney
10659 – Education for kids
51056 – Family features
52843 – Kids Music
27346 – Kids’ TV
10056 – Movies based on children’s books
6796 – Movies for ages 0 to 2
6962 – Movies for ages 11 to 12
6218 – Movies for ages 2 to 4
5455 – Movies for ages 5 to 7
561 – Movies for ages 8 to 10
11177 – TV cartoons
Comedies (6548)
9302 – Animes comedies
869 – Dark comedies
4426 – Foreign Comedies
89585 – Horror comedies
1402 – Late Night Comedies
26 – Mockumentaries
13335 – Musicals comedies
2700 – Political comedies
5475 – Romantic Comedies
4922 – Satires
9702 – Screwball Comedies
10256 – Slapstick comedies
5286 – Sports comedies
11559 – Stand-up Comedy
3519 – Teen Comedies
TV Show (83)
52117 – British TV Shows
46553 – Classic TV shows
26146 – Crime TV shows
74652 – Cult TV shows
72436 – Food & travel
27346 – Kids’ TV
67879 – Korean TV shows
25804 – Military TV shows
4814 – Miniseries
9833 – Reality TV
52780 – Science & nature
1372 – TV Sci-Fi & fantasy
10673 – TV action & adventure
10375 – TV comedies
10105 – TV documentaries
11714 – TV dramas
83059 – TV horror
4366 – TV mysteries
Horror movies (8711)
10944 – Cult horror movies
45028 – Deep sea horror movies
8654 – Foreign horror movies
89585 – Horror comedy
947 – Monster movies
6998 – Satanic stories
8646 – Slasher and serial killer movies
42023 – Supernatural horror movies
52147 – Teen screams
75804 – Vampire horror movies
75930 – Werewolf horror movies
75405 – Zombie horror movies
Romantic movies (8883)
31273 – Classic romantic movies
36103 – Quirky romance
5475 – Romantic Comedies
1255 – Romantic dramas
502675 – Romantic favorites
7153 – Romantic foreign movies
9916 – Romantic independent movies
35800 – Steamy romantic movies
Netflix users have a choice to use these codes by visiting netflix-codes.com via PC or mobile browser. Top on the code of the desired genre. If you have the Netflix app on the phone, it will directly open the app with the said genre otherwise it will show the same thing on the browser.