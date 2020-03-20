comscore Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe | BGR India
News

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe: Here's why

Entertainment

As per the decision, Netflix will reduce its bandwidth and in extension, traffic requirements by 25 percent. This will ensure that the rest of the services have enough bandwidth to function properly.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 1:19 PM IST
Netflix logo

Video streaming service Netflix has just announced that it is slowing down its service in Europe. To be clear, the company will be reducing the streaming quality in Europe for the next 30 days. As part of the reduction, the company will decrease the bit rate of all its video streams. The company decided on making this change to ensure that the internet remains stable as most people work from home. For some context, an increasing number of users have started working from home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Let’s have a closer look at the situation.

Related Stories


Netflix to decrease its quality; details

According to a report from CNN Business, the reduced bit rate will decrease the bandwidth. The report went into detail about the reason behind this move. Inspecting this decision, Netflix will reduce its bandwidth and in extension, traffic by 25 percent. This will ensure that the rest of the services have enough bandwidth to function properly. It will ensure that other services don’t cripple during the coronavirus lockdown across the continent. This announcement came right after EU officials asked Netflix and its users to not use HD video streaming. The officials made this request out of concern for the increased strain on the Internet infrastructure. European Commissioner Thierry Breton had a conversation with CEO Reed Hastings regarding the situation.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Review

Breton stated that the users, telecom operators, and streaming platforms, all have the responsibility of ensuring the stability of the internet. He also appreciated the prompt action on part of Netflix. The interesting thing to note here is that a reduced bit rate will ensure that users can watch content in HD. However, the total data consumed will be less with decreased bandwidth requirements. The company confirmed that “some users” may “see a reduction in perceptible video quality”.

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

Also Read

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

EU is currently working on special reporting mechanisms to monitor stress on the internet infrastructure. In addition, telecom operators revealed that they support the request to switch to standard definition streaming. Most telecom operators issued statements confirming that they are prepared for an increase in data consumption. Though, the increased usage has indeed created pressure. This comes right after Facebook confirmed that coronavirus pandemic is pushing things to the limit. CEO Mark Zuckerberg also highlighted “big surges” in use that are “well beyond” what the social network observes.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Entertainment
Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe

Entertainment

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Netflix of Piracy streaming service is back: Enjoy Popcorn Time at home

Entertainment

Netflix of Piracy streaming service is back: Enjoy Popcorn Time at home
Netflix Party lets you binge with friends remotely

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets you binge with friends remotely
Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees

News

Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees
Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need

News

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need

हिंदी समाचार

लीक हुई Infinix के नए स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, कम कीमत में मिल सकता है प्रीमियम फोन

Nokia 5.3 vs Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

पाकिस्तान में इस नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च हुआ ये नया स्मार्टफोन

नोकिया का पहला 5G फोन Nokia 8.3 समेत Nokia 5.3 और Nokia 1.3 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

लीक हुई ओप्पो के किफायती स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानिए क्या होगा खास

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
News
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera
Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

News

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster
HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

News

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries