Netflix has released a list of top 10 films/series both English and non-English of February 2022. In terms of series, Shonda Rhimes' limited series Inventing Anna bagged the first position for the second week in a row. Netflix reveals that the series was viewed 195.97M hours since its release on February 11. Netflix claims that Inventing Anna was in the Top 10 list in 94 countries. As for the films, The Tinder Swindler topped the film list for the third week in a row with 34.45M hours viewed.

The Tinder Swindler is a crime documentary about a man who poses as a wealthy, diamond mogul, to woo women online only to con them out of millions of dollars. Notably, both the top 10 charts are topped by titles that are based on frauds. Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a horror movie sequel, followed The Tinder Swindler and stood at second place with 29.18M hours viewed. Love is Blind season 2 was the second most-watched English show on Netflix with 58.96M hours viewed.

The most-watched non-English film in the starting of February is Love Tactics, a Turkish romantic comedy, with 16.86M hours viewed. It was among the top 10 films in 50 countries. Spanish romance film, Through My Window, stood at second position with 13.3M hours. Netflix has even announced to release of two more sequels of the film.

As for non-English shows, All of Us Are Dead, a Korean series, is in the lead spot with 62.13M hours viewed for the fourth week in a row.

For the unversed, Netflix has announced to release not one but two seasons of the much-popular series The Stranger Things in 2022. Season 4 and Season 5 will be the final seasons of the show. Additionally, Netflix will release several series and films including Bridgerton season 2, Against the Ice, Windfall, Without Saying Goodbye, The Adam Project and more in March 2022.