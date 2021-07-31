comscore Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT plans to consider
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Sony LIV: Best OTT plans to consider

Best OTT subscription plans ranging from Rs 199 to up to Rs 1,000 to look at.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, these popular streaming services refresh their content every other month. Be it the evergreen sitcom Friends, or other great TV shows of all time, popular movies, these OTT platforms have a huge library to explore with. The video streaming services have no doubt become ‘a new super-popular sphere of entertainment,’ however, one has to pay a certain amount to savour the benefits. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar launched new subscription plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 899, and Rs 1,499

Thankfully, these video streaming platforms have plans in different price ranges to offer to viewers. While Netflix, Amazon Prime Video offers original series, movies, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv broadcast live TV shows include F1 2021, the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2021, and cricket tournaments. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to watch Olympic Events livestream online on SonyLIV, other platforms

Netflix plans

Netflix took the hot seat in India, following its inception, courtesy of the blockbuster content, and original shows like Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, Money Heist, to name a few. Almost every month, the OTT platform brings new content to keep its viewers engaged. That said, Netflix offers a total of four plans, with the cheap one costing Rs 199 a month. Here’s the list- Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans with free Netflix subscription: Check plans, price, data benefits, more

Mobile-only plan- Rs 199 per month, 480p resolution, phone or tablet access (1 viewer)

Basic plan- Rs 499 per month, 480p resolution, phone, PC, TV access (1 viewer)

Standard plan- Rs 649 per month, 1080p resolution, phone, PC, TV access (2 viewers)

Premium plan- Rs 799 per month, 4K HDR resolution, phone, PC, TV access (4 viewers)

Amazon Prime Video plans

Amazon Prime Video is another popular platform that bundles original content like Patalok, The Family Man, Tandav. The platform includes famous Hollywood TV shows as well- The Boys, The Big Bang Theory, etc, besides movies. Here’s the list of plans-

Monthly plan- Rs 129, up to 4K HDR (3 viewers)

Quarterly plan- Rs 329, up to 4K HDR (3 viewers)

Annual plan- Rs 999, up to 4K HDR (3 viewers)

Disney+ Hotstar plans

Disney+ Hotstar is the main hub to watch the popular cricket tournament IPL. But beyond this, you get access to Marvel’s huge library, popular documentaries, and Hindi soap operas. The platform is currently broadcasting F1 2021, and Sri Lanka vs India cricket tournament. Here’s the list of plans to check-

VIP plan Rs 399 per year, 1080p (1 viewer)

Premium plan- Rs 299 per month/Rs 1,499 per year, 4K with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (2 viewers)

Sony LIV plans

Sony LIV might be that popular as that of the streaming services mentioned in this list, the reason being the app is slow and cluttered like an old TV cable interface. However, sports enthusiasts can check on the platform as it offers live sports coverage like UEFA, cricket tournament, WWE, UFC, etc.

Moreover, the platform is currently streaming the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well. One can also get access to comedy shows, and the underdog show ‘Scam 1992’ on Harshad Mehta. Here are the plans-

Premium plans- Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 half-yearly, Rs 999 annual (2 simultaneous viewers)

Special plan- Rs 199 per year, doesn’t include- originals or live sports (1 viewer only)

WWE Network plan- Rs 299 per year, WWE content only (1 viewer)

Special+ plan- Rs 399 per year, similar offering like Special plan (1 viewer)

So here are all the plans offered by the different OTT platforms.

  Published Date: July 31, 2021 4:16 PM IST

