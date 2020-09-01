Netflix is currently providing free access to many original series and movies to users. These include Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite (Boss :lite), Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet and Greek and Frankie. With this new offering, users will be able to watch full movies in any available language, without subscribing to the platform. Also Read - Netflix adds HDR support for Samsung Galaxy Note 20, other new devices

Having said that, you will be only able to watch the first episode of the first season. For this, you do not even need to create a Netflix account. Netflix has brought this offer to add new users to its platform. This offer is available globally and you can sign up via this link-netflix.com/watch-free. According to the company's support page, this offer is available only on browsers and computers. The offer is available on Windows PCs, Macs, Android devices and Smart TVs, and Fire Stick.

This is not the first time that Netflix has introduced such free access to users. In September last year, the company gave free access to some of its originals to the first episode in India. Apart from this, the streaming giant also offers some of its shows on YouTube for free. A few weeks back, Netflix started testing another subscription plan in India for Rs 349 that offers content in high definition video quality. It remains to be seen if all the users get to avail this plan.

Netflix brings HDR support for Samsung devices

Netflix has added official HDR support for the new Samsung Galaxy devices. The list includes the recently launched flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the new folding phone Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new Samsung devices include a bunch of older phones too. Here is the complete list. From the newer phones, we have the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Tab S7+.