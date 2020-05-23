Netflix will begin to cancel subscriptions of inactive accounts

Netflix has announced that it will automatically cancel the accounts and subscriptions of its inactive users. The platform has 183 million paying subscribers in over 190 countries. However, it turns out that some of them have not seen anything on the site for a year or even longer. And despite this, they still regularly pay for access to the service. Therefore, the platform now wants to offer assistance in canceling the subscription to users who do not use it. Also Read - Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Users who have not watched anything on Netflix for a year and are still paying the subscription will receive an email asking if they want to continue paying for an active account on the platform. The same will apply to people who have not used the site for at least two years. If the user does not confirm that he wants to continue paying the subscription, Netflix will automatically cancel it.

Netflix subscription restart

Although, if someone later changes their mind, they will be able to renew their subscription easily. If the user decides to do so within 10 months of deleting the account. They will get access to previous account settings after returning, such as saved favorite titles, viewing preferences, and profiles.

Inactive accounts make up less than 0.5% of the entire Netflix subscriber base, or “several hundred thousand,” said Eddie Wu, Netflix Product Innovation Director. The company hopes that the new approach will save people hard-earned cash. The platform itself admits that getting rid of them will not significantly affect the budget or even an impressive subscriber base.

Admittedly, it’s an amazingly nice gesture from Netflix. Companies probably don’t mind the money flowing into them, especially if they don’t have to offer anything in return. It is not difficult to guess that this is primarily a marketing strategy to show itself as the one who cares about its users. With this move, Netflix sets new standards for streaming platforms.