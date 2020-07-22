comscore Netflix support now available for Google Nest Hub devices | BGR India
News

Netflix now available for Google Nest Hub series

Entertainment

The smart devices with display come in 7 and 10-inch screen variants and available in India as well.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 4:09 PM IST
Google Nest Hub

Netflix content is now compatible with Google’s Nest Hub devices that support the display. This means you can install the video streaming app and play content through the 7 or 10-inch Nest Hub devices. To make this work, all you have to do is connect the Netflix app to your Assistant account via the Google Home app. Also Read - Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

While both the companies haven’t officially talked about the support, multiple reports have confirmed the update. The option to play Netflix content is available to Nest Hub users across the globe. But it’s intriguing that a device with display till now didn’t support one of the popular video streaming apps in market. Maybe this has to do with Netflix not deeming the Nest Hub series a viable streaming device. After all, Google has usually projected its 7 or 10-inch Nest Hub series as the ideal device to watch cooking recipes in the kitchen, or to control smart appliances in the home. Also Read - Netflix reportedly testing out a new experimental layout for TVs

Watch: BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

The same goes for Amazon Prime Video as well, which is yet to offer support for the Nest Hub devices. And with Netflix opening gates for the ecosystem, we’re hopeful Amazon will do it as well in the near future. Before this, Nest Hub was offering support for platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and CBS All Access in select countries. Also Read - Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

Netflix tries new Rs 349 plan in India

The platform has started testing a new plan for its users in India. The new Rs 349 Netflix Mobile+ plan will be placed between the affordable Rs 199 plan and the standard Rs 699 plan. The new Netflix Mobile+ Plan includes some benefits over the Rs 199 plan. It offers access to computer screens as well. This includes Windows, Macs, and Chromebooks.

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

Also Read

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

This is better than the 199 plan because users are no more limited to SD (standard definition) and one mobile screen. However, there are still some restrictions on the Mobile+ plan. You still cannot access the Netflix account on a TV or on two screens at the same time.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 4:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Review
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online

News

Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

News

ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

News

Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

Most Popular

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs

Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online

ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app

How To

How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app
Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

Features

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it
Netflix now works on Google Nest Hub devices with display

Entertainment

Netflix now works on Google Nest Hub devices with display
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6

News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 to kick off on August 6
Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details

News

Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo का गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Legion Phone Duel, स्नेपड्रेगन 865+ और 90W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ लॉन्च

ROG Phone 3 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, 49,999 रुपये है शुरुआती कीमत

Garmin ने कोरोना वायरस से मुकाबले के लिए PhysioQ से मिलाया हाथ, इस एप से मिलेगी मदद

सैमसंग नए स्मार्टफोन, टीवी और अन्य प्रोडक्ट्स के Life Unstoppable इवेंट में उठाएगी पर्दा

PUBG Mobile Lite के एक साल हुए पूरे, 0.18.0 Update में मिलेंगे नए मैप्स, गन और अन्य फीचर

Latest Videos

Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

News

Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs
News
Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs
Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online

News

Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online
ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

News

ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details
Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details

News

Vivo X50 Pro gets a new software update in India: Check details
Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers