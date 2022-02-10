Shaktimaan is coming back in the form of a movie. The announcement was made by Sony Pictures India. The studio will be partnering with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International for the production of this new project. To go with the announcement, Sony has also shared a teaser of the new movie. Also Read - Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

Sony has not revealed the cast of the upcoming movie but has confirmed that the movie will be "headlined by one of India's superstars."

In a tweet Sony Pictures India stated, "Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring 'Shaktimaan' to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India's superstars."

They further added, “We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon.”

Shaktimaan doesn’t really need any introduction for people born before the year 2000. However, for the uninitiated, Shaktimaan is one of India’s first attempts in the superhero category. The show was aired on DD1. It ran from the year 1997 to 2005. Actor and producer Mukesh Khanna played the lead role of Shaktimaan in the TV series.

In the teaser released by the official YouTube channel of Sony Pictures India, we see a modernized avatar of the superhero with a new suit. The storyline is also expected to be more or less the same. The teaser showed a camera flying around, indicating that the story will adopt the narrative of Shaktimaan, a super-powered human being disguised as a photojournalist. Sony has announced that more details about this new project will be revealed soon.

