No Time To Die release delayed by 7 months amid coronavirus fears

The 25th James Bond film No Time To Die was set for release in April but has been officially delayed. The film features Daniel Craig in his fifth and possibly final outing as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond. The film also features Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. It has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and its screenplay is by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Now the producers have announced on the official Twitter handle that the film is being delayed. The tweet reads, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

It does not mention that coronavirus may be the cause, but that is the most probable reason. Evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace has definitely been affected by the coronavirus that has wreaked havoc on all segments of life. Events all around the world are being canned for fears of coronavirus.

China which was where the deadly virus apparently originated has already closed off all the movie theaters. According to analysts the theater closures in China alone could cost Hollywood close to $2 billion. Besides China, movie attendance in South Korea, Japan and Italy have also declined a lot which would affect sales a a lot.

The producers and representatives have declined to comment on whether the reason behind this delay is really the coronavirus. The representatives of the film are pushing ahead with the vague statement released on social media. No Time To Die is now set for release on November 12 in the UK. While the international release of the film is scheduled for November 25.