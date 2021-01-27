comscore Nokia delays James Bond movie: No Time to Die will use new gadgets
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Nokia product “re-placement” delays James Bond movie: No Time to Die now set for October 2021
News

Nokia product “re-placement” delays James Bond movie: No Time to Die now set for October 2021

Entertainment

Nokia now wants James Bond to be seen with its latest smartphones instead of the year-old phones in the movie “No Time to Die”.

James Bond No Time to Die

A still from No Time to Die

Fans of the James Bond franchise are in for another disappointment as No Time to Die – the next installment in the Bond franchise, is now delayed to October 2021. The film’s original release date was delayed last year after the COVID-19 pandemic and it has seen several reschedules of the release date. The latest one, however, comes in the light of sponsors wanting to update their featured products in the movie. Nokia, which is one of the many sponsors in the movie, wants James Bond to be seen with newer gadgets. Also Read - Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig as his last Bond movie, was originally slated to release in 2020 and Nokia was the “gadget partner” for the movie. Craig’s James Bond and the cast was said to flaunt some of Nokia’s “then-latest” smartphones in the movie. However, the endless delays have made Nokia push the filmmakers to reshoot the scenes using its newer devices. After all, James Bond can’t be seen using old gadgets that are already on sale. Also Read - Top 5 retro phones resurrected with a modern twist

Nokia’s demands delay the next James Bond movie

In a report by The Sun, industry insiders have hinted at sponsors wanting the actor to use their latest products. The movie was originally shot two years ago and with constant delays, the gadgets currently features in the movie are old. Nokia already released some of those phones last year in several markets, using the Bond movie promotional material. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 with quad rear cameras, waterdrop notch leaked in image renders

Nokia 2.4

The Nokia 2.4 used the James Bond promos for its launch.

“The details of the gadgets and things are all kept tightly under wraps, but everyone knows that James Bond always carries the latest kit with him. The problem is that some of those things were the very latest models back when they started filming. But by the time the movie comes out now, it will look like Daniel Craig and all of the other cast members are carrying something that has been out for ages. That isn’t really the point of these deals,” quotes an industry insider.

“The big tech firms want the stars to have all the new up-and-coming products to help promote them and sell them to fans. It means some of the scenes are going to have to be very carefully edited and looked at to bring things up to date,” the person adds.

Hence, by the time the film releases, we can expect James Bond to rock some of Nokia’s upcoming smartphones for late 2021 and 2022. Nokia has been in the shadows regarding its future plans for its smartphone business and it remains to be seen whether the brand comes up with fancy concept devices to showcase in the upcoming Bond movie.

The last new Nokia smartphone to reach the Indian shores was the budget-focused Nokia 2.4, which we reviewed as well. Prior to that, Nokia has been focused on the entry-level segments with rather uninspiring phones selling at higher prices. We wonder how “James Bond” chose to use midrange Nokia phones instead of his usual sci-fi flicks.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2021 12:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Black Utility Collection limited edition watch launched
Wearables
Apple Watch Black Utility Collection limited edition watch launched
Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

News

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know

Gaming

FAU-G launch: Top 5 things to know

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

News

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details

Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia product re-placement delays James Bond movie

Entertainment

Nokia product re-placement delays James Bond movie
Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021

News

Nokia prepares to launch new 5G smartphones by early Q2 2021
Nokia 6.2 sucessor leaked in image renders

Mobiles

Nokia 6.2 sucessor leaked in image renders
DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India

Telecom

DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G launched: Features, smartphones

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G launched: Features, smartphones

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 5G और Realme X7 Pro 5G भारत में 4 फरवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स की डिटेल

FAUG Game को मिला जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, मात्र एक दिन में हुआ इतना ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Motorola Edge S स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 64MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

108MP कैमरे वाले Xiaomi Mi 10 का एक और सस्ता वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Facebook Data Leak : Telegram पर बेचे जा रहे हैं 50 करोड़ फेसबुक यूजर के मोबाइल नंबर

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new
News
Google Chrome OS 88 released: Here's what's new
Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally

News

Twitter suspends over 300 accounts for breaking rules during tractor rally
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro could miss out on periscope zoom cameras this year
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details

News

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro confirmed to arrive on February 4: Know details
Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

News

Apple iOS 14.4 for iPhone, iPad unveiled: Here's how to install

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers