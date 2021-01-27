Fans of the James Bond franchise are in for another disappointment as No Time to Die – the next installment in the Bond franchise, is now delayed to October 2021. The film’s original release date was delayed last year after the COVID-19 pandemic and it has seen several reschedules of the release date. The latest one, however, comes in the light of sponsors wanting to update their featured products in the movie. Nokia, which is one of the many sponsors in the movie, wants James Bond to be seen with newer gadgets. Also Read - Nokia 1.4, 6.4 5G and 7.4 5G could launch by early Q2 2021: Report

No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig as his last Bond movie, was originally slated to release in 2020 and Nokia was the “gadget partner” for the movie. Craig’s James Bond and the cast was said to flaunt some of Nokia’s “then-latest” smartphones in the movie. However, the endless delays have made Nokia push the filmmakers to reshoot the scenes using its newer devices. After all, James Bond can’t be seen using old gadgets that are already on sale. Also Read - Top 5 retro phones resurrected with a modern twist

Nokia’s demands delay the next James Bond movie

In a report by The Sun, industry insiders have hinted at sponsors wanting the actor to use their latest products. The movie was originally shot two years ago and with constant delays, the gadgets currently features in the movie are old. Nokia already released some of those phones last year in several markets, using the Bond movie promotional material. Also Read - Nokia 6.3 with quad rear cameras, waterdrop notch leaked in image renders

“The details of the gadgets and things are all kept tightly under wraps, but everyone knows that James Bond always carries the latest kit with him. The problem is that some of those things were the very latest models back when they started filming. But by the time the movie comes out now, it will look like Daniel Craig and all of the other cast members are carrying something that has been out for ages. That isn’t really the point of these deals,” quotes an industry insider.

“The big tech firms want the stars to have all the new up-and-coming products to help promote them and sell them to fans. It means some of the scenes are going to have to be very carefully edited and looked at to bring things up to date,” the person adds.

Hence, by the time the film releases, we can expect James Bond to rock some of Nokia’s upcoming smartphones for late 2021 and 2022. Nokia has been in the shadows regarding its future plans for its smartphone business and it remains to be seen whether the brand comes up with fancy concept devices to showcase in the upcoming Bond movie.

The last new Nokia smartphone to reach the Indian shores was the budget-focused Nokia 2.4, which we reviewed as well. Prior to that, Nokia has been focused on the entry-level segments with rather uninspiring phones selling at higher prices. We wonder how “James Bond” chose to use midrange Nokia phones instead of his usual sci-fi flicks.