Parasite now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

If you’re stuck at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown, chances are you’ve been binging on movies and shows that you’ve been wanting to catch up on for a long time. Well, the good news is Amazon Prime Video has recently added the Oscar-winning movie Parasite to the platform.

The release of the movie Parasite on Prime Video will be its exclusive debut in India. It has been released on the platform in the Korean language. However, there are both Hindi and English subtitles.

Watch: Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Parasite: List of awards

The South Korean movie recently made history by becoming the first foreign-language film to bag an Academy Award in the Best Picture category. It also won director Bong Joon-Ho the Best Director award for a non-English film. Moreover, the film also won a third Oscar award for Best Original Screenplay.

Apart from the Oscars, Parasite has also won numerous awards. These include the 2020 Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, 2019 Palme d’Or, and the 2020 BAFTA Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. The film also won the Best Original Screenplay, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 2020, among many others.

Parasite revolves around the tale of two families. One is quite rich and well-to-do. Meanwhile the other is poor and will go to any lengths to make ends meet. The emphasis on class discrimination, greed and apathy are brought to light when the families meet and enter a unique inter-dependent relationship.

Amazon also recently made a bunch of content free on its Prime Video platform. The move helped people stuck in quarantine and isolation to spend time at home. The move by Amazon is among several similar ones by other companies looking to encourage people to stay indoors and prevent the spread of the virus. Pornographic website PornHub also recently made its premium content free for all viewers during the Coronavirus lockdown.