Oscar winning film Parasite is coming to Amazon Prime Video

The Oscar winning film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Parasite, is all set to come to Amazon Prime Video. The social media channels of Amazon Prime Video announced that the film which won four Academy Awards will be streaming from March 27. Parasite was named the best film at the Academy Awards which makes it the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award. It is also the first South Korean film to get recognized with an Oscar.

Parasite premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019. There it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or. It was also the first film to win with a unanimous vote since Blue Is the Warmest Colour at the 2013 Festival. It was then released in South Korea by CJ Entertainment on May 30 2019. The director Bong Joon-ho is also responsible for writing the story as well as the screenplay of the film. At the Oscars it won four categories which include the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Parasite has also been recognized at the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It also won the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language, and became the first film not in English to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Parasite is a South Korean black comedy thriller film, featuring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and others. The film follows a poor family, called the Kims. The Kims happen to con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. The film explores the themes of class conflict, social inequality and wealth disparity.