comscore Oscar winning film Parasite is coming to Amazon Prime Video
News

Oscar winning film Parasite is coming to Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

The social media channels of Amazon Prime Video announced that Parasite which won four Academy Awards will be streaming soon.

  • Updated: March 18, 2020 4:09 PM IST
Parasite

The Oscar winning film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, Parasite, is all set to come to Amazon Prime Video. The social media channels of Amazon Prime Video announced that the film which won four Academy Awards will be streaming from March 27. Parasite was named the best film at the Academy Awards which makes it the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award. It is also the first South Korean film to get recognized with an Oscar.

Related Stories


Parasite premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019. There it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or. It was also the first film to win with a unanimous vote since Blue Is the Warmest Colour at the 2013 Festival. It was then released in South Korea by CJ Entertainment on May 30 2019. The director Bong Joon-ho is also responsible for writing the story as well as the screenplay of the film. At the Oscars it won four categories which include the Best Picture,  Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

‘Contagion’ Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read

‘Contagion’ Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Parasite has also been recognized at the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It also won the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language, and became the first film not in English to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Parasite is a South Korean black comedy thriller film, featuring  Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and others. The film follows a poor family, called the Kims. The Kims happen to con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. The film explores the themes of  class conflict, social inequality and wealth disparity.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 4:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2020 4:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications
Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

News

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone

News

Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone

Moto G8 Power Lite spotted on Google Play Console

News

Moto G8 Power Lite spotted on Google Play Console

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

OnePlus new logo unveiled

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oscar winning film Parasite is coming to Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Oscar winning film Parasite is coming to Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video Pushpavalli Season 2 Trailer: Sumukhi Suresh is back for AMENDS or REVENGE

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video Pushpavalli Season 2 Trailer: Sumukhi Suresh is back for AMENDS or REVENGE
Four More Shots Please Season 2 releasing on April 17

Entertainment

Four More Shots Please Season 2 releasing on April 17
ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Entertainment

ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support
Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

News

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करने वाली है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, अंतरिक्ष से खींच चुका है पृथ्वी की तस्वीर

Telefunken ने भारत में 43इंच तक के दो स्मार्ट TVs लॉन्च किए, 17,990 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

शाओमी का Mi Car Charger Pro 18W ड्यूल आउटपुट के साथ 799 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अमेजन की सेल में विभिन्न स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे ऑफर, इस तारीख से होगी शुरू

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन 12,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

OnePlus new logo unveiled
News
OnePlus new logo unveiled
Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications
Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China

News

Huawei Smart Insulation Cup launched in China
Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India
Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone

News

Xiaomi patent reveals clamshell phone