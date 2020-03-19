comscore Netflix of Piracy streaming service is back: Enjoy Popcorn Time at home
Netflix of Piracy streaming service is back: Enjoy Popcorn Time at home

Entertainment

Read about Netflix of Piracy streaming service Popcorn Time is back with its latest version and download amid Coronavirus outbreak. Piracy streaming website Popcorn Time latest movies and TV shows.

  • Updated: March 19, 2020 4:37 PM IST
Piracy streaming website Popcorn Time is a free BitTorrent website that streams movies and TV shows. It is a free website, unlike Netflix, which allows users to watch movies and TV shows online free. A few years back, the website takes down after Motion Picture Association of America pressurizes Popcorn Time owners to stop the website. As nowadays, people are staying at their homes due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, Popcorn Time makes its comeback. According to a report publishes in Motherboard, “Love in the Time of Corona Version 0.4 is out,” a tweet from the Popcorn Time Twitter account reads.

Netflix of Piracy streaming website Popcorn Time features:

 

Piracy streaming site Torrent came into limelight after its release in 2014. Since then, it shuts down many times. It became effortless for users to watch movies that are still in theaters. The IP address of popcorn time website and app blocks by many countries. Although we are not promoting to use a piracy website. But the features of this piracy streaming service website force viewers to use it, these features include Great free movies and TV shows, Awesome catalog, no restrictions, and the best quality. The app is known as Netflix for pirates. After Popcorn Time was banned, many websites like Netflix, Amazon Prime came into existence where you can stream movies and TV shows but with a paid method.

 

A website like Netflix and Amazon Prime have their limits. These limits are the availability of the content based on your location. These websites will also not allow you to own any content available on their platform even after you have a paid subscription plan. But it doesn’t mean that we are asking you to use piracy streaming websites like Popcorn Time. The new Popcorn Time version is 0.4, and it’s free to download. Popcorn Time made its return at the time when people are lockdown in their homes amid Coronavirus outbreak and are going under quarantine.

 

More than 200,000 people are suffering from Coronavirus worldwide, and it’s increasing day by day. The government and companies have asked their employees to stay at their homes and quarantine in their homes to control the disease.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 2:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2020 4:37 PM IST

