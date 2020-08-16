comscore Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches to users | BGR India
News

Reliance Jio to live stream IPL 2020 matches with these prepaid plans

Entertainment

Reliance Jio will be offering the live stream access to users who have brought these prepaid plans.

  • Published: August 16, 2020 6:19 PM IST
jio_H

Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar could soon announce a special partnership to live stream IPL 2020 for mobile users. According to news report, the telco will offer access to live stream IPL 2020 matches via select prepaid plans on its network. And this is happening because Hotstar this year is unlikely to offer free IPL 2020 streaming. Also Read - Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

Sources quoted in the 91Mobiles report say the official announcement will happen in a few days. According to this, Disney+ Hotstar has decided that only 5 minute complementary access will be given to free users. This means, the live stream will be limited to those who paid for the Hotstar VIP or annual Hotstar plan. As you might know, these plans are priced at Rs 399 per month, and Rs 1,499 for 12 months. Also Read - Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

The Jio offer allows users to get its Rs 401 prepaid plan or Rs 2,499 annual plan to watch IPL 2020 live stream. This way, mobile users won’t miss out on the action, which begins in few months time. The plans mentioned already offer Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription. This way, Jio can attract more users to pay for these plans, which is a win-win for all the parties involved. Also Read - Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network: All you need to know

Reliance Jio prepaid plans benefits

The Rs 401 prepaid plan gives you 3GB data per day, which translates to 90GB over 28 days. You also get additional top up of 6GB on top of the daily usage limit. Voice calls to Jio users will be free and for other network, you get 1,000 minutes of calling benefits. And finally, access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV and Jio Saavn among others.

With the Rs 2,499 annual plan, the benefits include 2GB data per day, which comes to 760GB over 12 months. You also get additional top up of 10GB on top of the daily usage limit. Voice calls to Jio users will be free and for other network, you get 12,000 minutes of calling benefits. And finally, access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV and Jio Saavn among others.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 16, 2020 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
News
HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

Entertainment

Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

News

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Review

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

News

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

Entertainment

Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details
Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models

Entertainment

Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies to release 2 hours early on Xiaomi Mi TV models
Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know

News

Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know
Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio

News

Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses announced by Reliance Jio
Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

News

Windows 10 could soon get a new media app from Apple

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9 बजट रेंज में अब इस देश में भी हुआ लॉन्च

Google Duo को रिप्लेस करेगा Meet, फीचर्स हो सकते हैं इंटिग्रेट

Telegram ने रोल आउट किया वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर, Whatsapp को मिलेगी चुनौती

Samsung Galaxy S21 के कैमरे फीचर में हो सकता है बड़ा बदलाव

कम्प्यूटर गेम खेलने से बच्चों का दिमाग होता है तेज: सर्वे

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones
News
OnePlus users, these features won't be coming to your phones
HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

News

HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console
Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month

News

Micromax set for comeback with smartphones in India next month
Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users

News

Apple could soon launch bundled service plans for iPhone and iPad users
Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers