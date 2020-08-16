Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar could soon announce a special partnership to live stream IPL 2020 for mobile users. According to news report, the telco will offer access to live stream IPL 2020 matches via select prepaid plans on its network. And this is happening because Hotstar this year is unlikely to offer free IPL 2020 streaming. Also Read - Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

Sources quoted in the 91Mobiles report say the official announcement will happen in a few days. According to this, Disney+ Hotstar has decided that only 5 minute complementary access will be given to free users. This means, the live stream will be limited to those who paid for the Hotstar VIP or annual Hotstar plan. As you might know, these plans are priced at Rs 399 per month, and Rs 1,499 for 12 months.

The Jio offer allows users to get its Rs 401 prepaid plan or Rs 2,499 annual plan to watch IPL 2020 live stream. This way, mobile users won't miss out on the action, which begins in few months time. The plans mentioned already offer Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription. This way, Jio can attract more users to pay for these plans, which is a win-win for all the parties involved.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans benefits

The Rs 401 prepaid plan gives you 3GB data per day, which translates to 90GB over 28 days. You also get additional top up of 6GB on top of the daily usage limit. Voice calls to Jio users will be free and for other network, you get 1,000 minutes of calling benefits. And finally, access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV and Jio Saavn among others.

With the Rs 2,499 annual plan, the benefits include 2GB data per day, which comes to 760GB over 12 months. You also get additional top up of 10GB on top of the daily usage limit. Voice calls to Jio users will be free and for other network, you get 12,000 minutes of calling benefits. And finally, access to Jio Cinema, Jio TV and Jio Saavn among others.