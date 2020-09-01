comscore Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video | BGR India
Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

Check out the latest Reliance JioFiber plans including free access to up to 12 OTT apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

  Published: September 1, 2020 5:56 PM IST
Netflix Action and Adventure Genre

Reliance JioFiber customers will soon be offered complementary services of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with their subscriptions of JioFiber. These plans will start rolling out from today. The brand recently launched new broadband plans and prices started at as low as Rs 399. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber users can access JioNews via set-top-box

The bundled apps will not come along with the entry-level plans of RS 399 and Rs 699. They will start with the mid-range plan of Rs 999 and the top plan of Rs 1499. The Rs 999 and Rs 1499 plans will offer access to 11 and 12 OTT apps respectively bundled with the plan.  These include apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, Voot, Sony Liv, and more. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber faces network outage in parts of India

Watch: BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

More on the JioFiber plans

Further, Reliance Jio will be offering 30 days of free trial of JioFiber to users. The trial period will offer users up to 150mbps speed, a 4K set-top box, and a subscription to 10 OTT apps at no extra cost.  There will also be free voice calling benefits. At the end of the 30 day period, users can terminate the connection, no questions asked. Also Read - Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership to JioFiber users: Here's how you can get it

JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest-growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

All new JioFiber customers activating their subscription from September 1 will be eligible to get the 30-day free trial. For all existing Jio Fiber users, the telco will get upgraded plans to match the benefits of the new tariff plans. It is also noted that all Jio Fiber customers who got their connections activated between August 15 and August 31 will also be given 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio app.

