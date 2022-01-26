comscore Singer Daler Mehendi to perform at India's first metaverse concert on Republic Day
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Republic Day: Singer Daler Mehndi to host India's first metaverse concert in a few hours
News

Republic Day: Singer Daler Mehndi to host India's first metaverse concert in a few hours

Entertainment

Daler Mehendi will be the first Indian singer to perform in the metaverse concert in India on Republic Day that the attendees will be able to attend from the comfort of their homes.

metaverse-concert

India is all set to witness its first metaverse concert hosted by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day today. Daler Mehendi will be the first Indian singer to perform in the virtual concert in India that the attendees will be able to attend from the comfort of their homes. The singer announced it online that people can claim free passes to the concert by signing up for it via their email IDs or phone numbers. Also Read - Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

In addition to his other hits, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ singer will also be performing ‘Namoh Namoh’, ‘Jago India’ dedicating them to PM Narendra Modi. India’s first virtual concert will kick off at 12 pm today. Here’s how you can attend the concert free of cost. Also Read - Facebook-parent Meta creates world’s fastest supercomputer: Here’s what it will do

How to attend the virtual concert

Notably, people can attend this concert from their Android devices or Windows PC. Here are a few steps that you need to take to attend the concert.

  1. Download the Partynite app for Android or Windows PC
  2. Extract the app on your PC  or download it from Google Play Store
  3. Once done, open the app and you will then enter the concert arena

The attendees will also get a chance to claim an NFT during the concert. They will also be able to customize their avatar, enter different worlds like Cruise Ship, Chhota Bheem Dragonpur, Utopia Free zone area (Campfire, Amphitheater, Mall & Lounge) to hang out with friends, interact, explore, talk, play games, make new friends, dance, listen to music, karaoke and many more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 9:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 26, 2022 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
Apps
WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
Singer Daler Mehendi to perform at India's first metaverse concert on Republic Day

Entertainment

Singer Daler Mehendi to perform at India's first metaverse concert on Republic Day

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Apps

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Samsung reveals Unpacked 2022 event date to launch Galaxy S22 series

Mobiles

Samsung reveals Unpacked 2022 event date to launch Galaxy S22 series

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Features

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers for enhanced Cinema Experience at Home

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Related Topics

Related Stories

Singer Daler Mehendi to perform at India's first metaverse concert on Republic Day

Entertainment

Singer Daler Mehendi to perform at India's first metaverse concert on Republic Day
Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Apps

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

News

Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

News

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer
1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series आज होगी लॉन्च, जानें कहां देखें लॉन्चिंग इवेंट और क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन

Happy Republic Day 2022: Google ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर बनाया शानदार Doodle

Galaxy S22 Series 9 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, कीमत हुई लीक

Padma Awards 2022: गूगल CEO सुंदर पिचाई और माइक्रोसॉफ्ट CEO सत्या नडेला को मिला पद्म भूषण, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Oppo Reno 7 5G की इंडिया प्राइस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
Apps
WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Apps

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

News

Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day
New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Mobiles

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers for enhanced Cinema Experience at Home

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers for enhanced Cinema Experience at Home

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers