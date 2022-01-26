India is all set to witness its first metaverse concert hosted by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day today. Daler Mehendi will be the first Indian singer to perform in the virtual concert in India that the attendees will be able to attend from the comfort of their homes. The singer announced it online that people can claim free passes to the concert by signing up for it via their email IDs or phone numbers. Also Read - Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

In addition to his other hits, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ singer will also be performing ‘Namoh Namoh’, ‘Jago India’ dedicating them to PM Narendra Modi. India’s first virtual concert will kick off at 12 pm today. Here’s how you can attend the concert free of cost. Also Read - Facebook-parent Meta creates world’s fastest supercomputer: Here’s what it will do

How to attend the virtual concert

Notably, people can attend this concert from their Android devices or Windows PC. Here are a few steps that you need to take to attend the concert.

Download the Partynite app for Android or Windows PC Extract the app on your PC or download it from Google Play Store Once done, open the app and you will then enter the concert arena

1 day to go! We are almost there to #celebrate India’s 72nd Republic day through #metaverseconcert in @partynite.metaverse on 26th Jan 2022.

Get your FREE concert passes by subscribing on the given link https://t.co/esOlqkogCr pic.twitter.com/oE5hFYulCw — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 25, 2022

The attendees will also get a chance to claim an NFT during the concert. They will also be able to customize their avatar, enter different worlds like Cruise Ship, Chhota Bheem Dragonpur, Utopia Free zone area (Campfire, Amphitheater, Mall & Lounge) to hang out with friends, interact, explore, talk, play games, make new friends, dance, listen to music, karaoke and many more.