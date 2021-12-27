So it is finally happening! Harry Potter is returning after 20 years of the theatrical release of Harry Potter Sorcerer’s Stone. The new special called Return to Hogwarts will release on January 1 globally. This Harry Potter reunion will include the cast from all eight parts of the much popular Harry Potter series who will sit down at the movie set and chat and remenicise about the good old days. And here comes the waterworks! According to Warner Media, the feature will come with “in-depth interviews and cast conversations”. Also Read - Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now live on iOS and Android in the US

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: When and Where to watch

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is an HBO Max exclusive, that will be available on Amazon Prime Video for users in India. As for the timing, it will be released at 2.30 pm IST on January 1.

Start off the new year with some old friends. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year’s Day, only on @HBOMax. https://t.co/4SWUQdaTSm — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) December 20, 2021

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: Who are the cast members?

As per the recent trailer, the cast will include Danielle Radcliff, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart, as well as other.

For the unversed, if you are feeling nostalgic already and want to re-watch all the Harry Potter movies this weekend, you can stream them on Amazon Prime Video right now. Additionally, the two parts of Fantastic Beasts are also available on the same platform. Warner Bros have also announced to release the third part of the series: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022. Chances are it will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime members eventually.