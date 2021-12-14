Universal Music Group has announced that it will now partner with avatar company Genies to create virtual identities of its popular music artists as non-fungible tokens (NFT). These artists will soon be able to use these virtual identities across social media platforms and in the coming months, fans will be able to buy and sell this virtual merchandise via an NFT marketplace run by Genies. Also Read - Matrix star Keanu Reeves thinks NFTs are a joke as 'they're easily reproducible'

The “world’s most influential and successful recording artists include Justin Bieber (Def Jam), J Balvin (Republic), Rihanna (RocNation), Shawn Mendes (Island) and Migos (Quality Control/Motown), among many others” are the ones who have decided to go ahead with this idea. Also Read - Meta opens new office in Gurugram, to skill 1 crore small businesses, 2,50,000 creators

As per a statement by Universal Music Group, “UMG and Genies will equip artists with official virtual identities for use in Web 3.0 and the shifting age of the Internet, providing a persistent virtual representation of themselves across the metaverse to engage with fans in expressive and authentic ways. In addition to virtual activations, UMG’s artists will have the ability to release exclusive avatar wearables for their fans to collect and use to outfit their own avatars in the metaverse.” Also Read - Adidas laces up for metaverse, partners with Coinbase crypto exchange

Notably, this is not the first time that Universal Music Group has entered the world of metaverse. Last month, the company announced a virtual band that includes four characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection.

Back in May, we became the official avatar and wearable NFT partner for all @warnermusic artists. Today, we’re excited to announce our partnership with @UMG⚡️becoming the official avatar and digital wearable NFT partner for their entire roster of artists. https://t.co/CIdmfWB16x — GENIES (@genies) December 9, 2021

Since Metaverse is one of the hot topics in the tech world right now, brands like Adidas, Nike, Pepsi and others are throwing their hat in the ring by working on their own NFTs.

On one side, a part of the entertainment industry is moving towards the fast pacing tech world and creating their NFTs, a few beg to differ. Hollywood star Keanu Reeves recently revealed in an interview with The Verge that he does not believe in this concept, as NFTs are “easily reproducible”. He further added that metaverse is not an idea introduced by Facebook or Meta, it is way older than that.