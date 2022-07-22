The Batman is one of the latest ventures from the DC Universe and it will be released on Amazon Prime Video next week on July 27. The movie was released in theaters on March 4. So far, it has been available on Rent on various OTT platforms but now the superhero movie will be available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers. The Batman will be available on Amazon Prime Video in six Indian languages that include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie got its theatrical release in India within four languages: Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Currently, Amazon is offering the Batman movie at a rental price of Rs 149. Also Read - Amazon revmaps Prime Video UI with a dedicated sports tab, better navigation

The Batman is the first movie in which Robert Pattinson (Twilight fame) took on the mantle of a billionaire turned vigilante and detective. The movie received a good response for its raw and dark portrayal of Gotham City. Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman,’ stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Also Read - Airtel Plans: Top postpaid plans with Disney +Hotstar subscription

Along with him, Zoë Kravitz played Selina Kyle aka Cat Woman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. Also Read - How to download movies, series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

The movie is set in a Gotham that has lost its way with underworld mafias and gangs. Edward Nashton aka Riddler is the antagonist which is the reason why the movie has more of a crime-solving vibe than being just another superhero film. The story talks about Batman’s struggle of defining himself as the kind of hero he wants to be.