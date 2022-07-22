comscore Robert Pattinson's The Batman coming to Amazon Prime Video OTT next week
News

The Batman coming to Amazon Prime Video next week

Entertainment

The Batman is the first movie in which Robert Pattinson (Twilight fame) took on the mantle of the vigilante, a billionaire detective.

The Batman Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

The Batman is one of the latest ventures from the DC Universe and it will be released on Amazon Prime Video next week on July 27. The movie was released in theaters on March 4. So far, it has been available on Rent on various OTT platforms but now the superhero movie will be available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers. The Batman will be available on Amazon Prime Video in six Indian languages that include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie got its theatrical release in India within four languages: Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.  Currently, Amazon is offering the Batman movie at a rental price of Rs 149. Also Read - Amazon revmaps Prime Video UI with a dedicated sports tab, better navigation

The Batman is the first movie in which Robert Pattinson (Twilight fame) took on the mantle of a billionaire turned vigilante and detective. The movie received a good response for its raw and dark portrayal of Gotham City. Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman,’  stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Also Read - Airtel Plans: Top postpaid plans with Disney +Hotstar subscription

Along with him, Zoë Kravitz played Selina Kyle aka Cat Woman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. Also Read - How to download movies, series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

The movie is set in a Gotham that has lost its way with underworld mafias and gangs. Edward Nashton aka Riddler is the antagonist which is the reason why the movie has more of a crime-solving vibe than being just another superhero film. The story talks about Batman’s struggle of defining himself as the kind of hero he wants to be.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 3:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 22, 2022 3:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car
automobile
Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car
OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will launch in India soon

News

OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will launch in India soon

How to download Pan Card on your smartphone

How To

How to download Pan Card on your smartphone

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Mobiles

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

News

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

The Batman coming to Amazon Prime Video next week

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 launch next month: What to expect from new car

OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will launch in India soon

Realme Pad X will come with iPad's most useful camera feature

Instagram will now show videos less than 15 minutes as Reels

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999