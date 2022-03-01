comscore Sony, Disney, Warner Bros won't release films including The Batman in Russia
Russia-Ukraine war: Disney, Warner, Sony pause release of films including The Batman in Russia

Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. ” said The Walt Disney Company.

the batman-still

Image: DC Comics

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sony, Warner Bros and Disney have decided to hold off the release of films in Russian theaters for now. These films include The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius and so on. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Netflix refuses to air Russia state-run channels despite regulations

As per a WarnerMedia spokesperson, “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.” Also Read - Google is trying to save Ukrainians from Russian forces using Maps: Here’s how

Disney and Pixar’s film Turning Red will also not release in Russia anytime soon. Disney also gave a statement explaining its actions. “Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.” said The Walt Disney Company spokesperson. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia’s restrictions on social media access in the country

Sony spokesperson gave a statement to BBC, “Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia.”

For the unversed, Netflix has announced that it will not distribute some state-run channels in Russia, as mandated by a new law. The new law requires large streamers to carry 20 Russian broadcast channels, including state-fund Channel One. For the unversed, Netflix is required to follow this rule as it has 1,00,000 subscribers.

As per a new announcement by Google, the tools on Google Maps will stop showing any live information about the traffic conditions or even show details about how busy a public place is. Google claims that this move was done after they consulted with the local and regional authorities.

