Samsung joins top filmmakers to promote Galaxy devices among creators

Samsung seems to be following Apple's footsteps as it has introduced a new campaign to encourage its users to expand their creativity with Galaxy smartphones. The South Korean tech giant on Monday announced that it has partnered with some high-profile filmmakers to produce movies with its Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung has brought a new campaign called "Filmed #withGalaxy" to better promote its mobile devices among budding creators. Joe Wright, who is best known for directing the romantic drama film "Pride and Prejudice," is the first participant of the campaign, it added.

Samsung said Wright filmed "Princess & Peppernose," the tale of a princess who defies convention in search of love, entirely with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone, reports Yonhap news agency.

In particular, during the creation of “Princess & Peppernose,” the musical using puppetry and live-action choreography, Wright and his crew especially took advantage of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 13mm Ultra-Wide lens, it added.

Following Wright’s film, Samsung said it will also release works from other respected directors around the world, including China’s Sha Mo, who is known for “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and “My Huckleberry Friends.”

He also used the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to shoot his new film “Kids of Paradise” which centers around children in a small school in the countryside.

Samsung said “Princess & Peppernose” and “Kids of Paradise” will be unveiled at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea that runs till Friday.

