Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 soundbar lineup launched: Price in India, features

Samsung Q series, A series, and S series 2021 soundbar lineup is launched in India. The South Korean tech giant has also introduced the world’s first 11.1.4 channel soundbar. The latest soundbars are tuned at the company’s California-based Audio Lab. The new Q series, A series, and S series soundbars have been launched starting at Rs 27,990. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be the most affordable Samsung folding smartphone

Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series soundbars price in India, availability

The new Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series soundbar lineup price in India starts at Rs 27,990 for the A-series models. Samsung Q series soundbars that include- Q950A, Q900A, Q800A, and Q600A are priced at Rs 1,47,990, Rs 1,11,990, Rs 61,990, and Rs. 43,990, respectively. The A-series models that include- A670, A550 and A450 will cost Rs 47,990, Rs 33,990, and Rs 27,990, respectively. As for the Samsung S series soundbar, the sole model S61A will be available for Rs 47,990. Also Read - iPhone 14 details leak even before the launch of iPhone 13, to bring this crucial feature

In terms of availability, the latest Samsung soundbars can be purchased from Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop, and select Samsung Smart Plazas from July 7. Consumers having credit or debit cards from either of these banks- HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda can avail up to 10 percent additional cashback of up to Rs 6000. All Soundbars will come with 12 months of warranty. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch, more expected at August 11 event

Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series soundbars features

Talking about the features the Q series premium soundbars are the world’s first to come with an 11.1.4 channel that delivers ‘detailed expressions’ of sound motion in 11 directions and offers 3D audio experience. The soundbars have integrated Q-Symphony technology that plays surround sound from TV and soundbar simultaneously. The new Q series supports Dolby Atmos/ DTS:X and has SpaceFit Sound technology. Other features include- up firing rear speakers, dedicated game mode, and inbuilt Amazon Alexa.

Samsung A-series soundbars come with a new Bass Boost feature, Adaptive Sound Lite technology that automatically enhances voice clarity and optimises sound for TV series, sports, etc. The soundbars have inbuilt wireless subwoofers and come with Samsung TV remote support.

As for Samsung S-series encased in a premium fabric has a side horn speaker with an acoustic beam to provide a surround sound experience. The S61A comes with built-in Alexa and supports Airplay2. The soundbar has a Tap Sound feature as well that allows playing music from mobile to the soundbar.