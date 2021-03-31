Samsung TV Plus service has been announced in India. It will offer Samsung Smart television users access to free content including ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, without the need for a set-top box. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Are these similar or different inside?

The service can be availed by owners of a Samsung Smart TV 2017 model onwards. In addition to a Samsung Smart TV, users will also need an internet connection to access Samsung TV Plus service. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched: Only the processor is new

Further, Samsung TV Plus will also be available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones as well as tablet devices with Android O or higher software versions. However, the Samsung TV Plus service for Galaxy smartphones will b rolled out in April 2021. It can be accessed via the TV Plus app, which can be downloaded from the Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders and key specs leak, launch expected soon

“With the introduction of TV Plus, consumers will get instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and bingeable shows, without any subscription,” Samsung said in a press release.

Samsung TV Plus service is live across all Smart TV models from 2017 to 2021 in India. The content includes 27 global and local channels. Samsung added that content from more partners will also be available soon.

“Over the last one year, consumers have been spending more time at home. Their television sets and smartphones have become the centers of their lives, for both entertainment as well as information. We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India, said in a press release.

Apart from India Samsung TV Plus is also available in countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico.