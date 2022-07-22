San Diego Comic Con 2022: Everything to expect from DC Comics

San Diego Comic-Con is the annual pilgrimage for comic book fans and pop culture enthusiasts. This time, the event will be in-person after a long break since the pandemic. But it will also be available online for attendees to catch up with their favourite icons virtually and deep dive into what is next in their world of comics. Both Marvel and DC Comics will be presenting at the SDCC 2022, which kicked off on July 21 and will run till July 24. Also Read - Tobey Maguire's Spiderman trilogy will arrive on Netflix on August 1

While Marvel is reportedly planning to go low-key at this year’s convention with less material to showcase — only to go big at the D23 Expo 2022 later this year, DC Comics will have a field day. It is expected to release a slew of titles at the Comic-Con 2022, some of them crucial for the DCEU to progress. DC Comics’ Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are among the most anticipated titles, but there is more planned. Most of the titles, if not all, will come to different OTT platforms, including HBO Max, which is the home of several DC titles. Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

Here is everything to expect from DC Comics. Also Read - Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online: All you need to know

July 21 – Harley Quinn Season 3, Dark Crisis, Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, Gotham Knights

July 22 – MultiVersus, Green Lantern: Beware My Power

July 23 – Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, The Sandman



The third day will be the most important one for DC Comics. We will finally see the first trailer of the second movie in the Shazam franchise, while DC Comics will finally showcase the final trailer for Black Adam. These two titles are also expected to hit OTT platforms, but only after theatrical releases.