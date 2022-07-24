comscore San Diego Comic Con 2022: Marvel reveals Black Panther 2, She-Hulk trailers
San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Black Panther 2 teaser, She-Hulk trailer revealed ahead of Disney+ Hotstar release

The Black Panther 2 teaser shows a conflict between the civilizations of Wakanda and Atlantis lead by Namor, who is half human and half Atlantean

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is nearing its end but before that happens, we’ve got a treasure trove of trailers and teasers from some of our favourite studios. Marvel Studios revealed the new teaser for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever and a full-fledged She-Hulk series coming to Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - San Diego Comic Con 2022: Everything to expect from DC Comics

Marvel gave us the first glimpse after Wakanda without Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. Not only that, but we also get our first look at the ancient civilization of Atlantis and the new anti-hero character Namor McKenzie. Also Read - Tobey Maguire's Spiderman trilogy will arrive on Netflix on August 1

The teaser trailer opens with a tribute to the actor Chadwick Boseman and the void left behind him. The director Ryan Coogler retains the primary cast of the movie with Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

The teaser shows a conflict between the civilizations of Wakanda and Atlantis led by Namor, who is half human and half Atlantean. The movie will be released in November this year. However, the date hasn’t been specified. Check out the trailer below:

Marvel also dropped a trailer for the upcoming Marvel show on Disney+ Hotstar, She-Hulk Attorney at Law. The 2 minutes 46 seconds long trailer gives us a deeper look at the She-Hulk character, who recently acquired her superhero powers. She tries to juggle her super-hero life with being ‘Attorney at Law’.

One of the most exciting parts of the trailer is kept for the end. We finally see Daredevil and his new suit. Both characters have their profession in common which could explain the appearance of the ‘Devil of Hell’s Kitchen’. She-Hulk Attorney at Law will be released on August 17.

San Diego Comic Con 2022 also gave us a new trailer for some of the most awaited DC Universe movies including Dwayne Johnson starring Black Adam and for Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

  • Published Date: July 24, 2022 11:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 24, 2022 11:11 AM IST

