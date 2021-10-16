Sardar Udham released on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch online for free

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham has been released on Amazon Prime Video in 242 countries and has managed to amass huge buzz around it. The movie is a biographical crime thriller, with it recounting the story of Sardar Udham Singh who is known for avenging the deaths of innocent Indians who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Here we will be taking a quick look at the plot of Sardar Udham and providing you with a way you can legally stream the movie for free. Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch live for free online

Sardar Udham plot

Sardar Udham starts with a history of what transpired at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on 13 April 1919, when British Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer ordered a massacre of the innocent people. This event sent shockwaves all over India, leading to a young Udham Singh being deeply mentally scarred.

Later in the 30s, Singh decided to avenge the death of his fellow countrymen and reached London. In London, he ended up assassinating the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O'Dwyer. The movie captures the essence of what had transpired and is a good watch for people who want to learn more about Indian history.

Where to watch Sardar Udham online

Sardar Udham has been released exclusively on Amazon Prime worldwide and is available in 242 countries.

Amazon Prime Video: Subscription price

To watch Sardar Udham you will require an Amazon Prime membership, which will provide you with access to Prime Video, free delivery, early access to sales, Prime Music and much more.

In India, the Amazon Prime membership is available in three tiers: monthly, quarterly and yearly, priced at Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 999, respectively.

How to stream Sardar Udham for free

As of now, Amazon does not offer a free trial for its Prime membership in India, which means you will have to pay for the subscription. However, if you have an Airtel or a Vi mobile connection there are a few prepaid and postpaid plans that you can choose from, which bundle a free Prime membership.

Note: Most Airtel plans include a month trial of Prime Video Mobile Edition.