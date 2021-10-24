Diwali is just around the corner and Cadbury is spreading meethas with the heartthrob of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan this year. In a humble initiative, the British confectionery brand has come up with an AI tool that will enable customers to create an ad for their local stores for free with the Bollywood star in it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is humanoid Sophia's favorite actor

The ad is a part of 'NotJustACadburyAd' campaign that aims to promote local stores in the country. Through a series of videos on the social media handle, Cadbury explained the latest initiative to help local stores in India that were severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2.18-minute clip shows many shopkeepers and small businesses with Shah Rukh Khan promoting local stores from cloth merchants, shoe stores, to Kirana shops. "Last year we helped small business through Diwali so this year we decided to bring it back. By making India's biggest brand ambassador be their brand ambassador," the company explains in the clip.

Cadbury (via NW18) says that it has used machine learning and AI technology to recreate the actor’s face and voice that will be used to mention and promote a local store’s name in the ad. To make it easy for local shopkeepers, it has put up a dedicated website notjustacadburyad.com to help them create their ‘custom promotional videos.’

“Since it is not possible to cover every local store, we give the power to the people to create their own version of not just a Cadbury ad. Any small business owner could promote their stores through their own social media networks,” Cadbury mentions in the ad.

How to create custom ad with the Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Cadbury

-First open the website- notjustacadburyad.com on the web browser and select your location.

-Users can give access to the location or manually enter the Pincode.

-Once done, select the category- Footwear, Electronics, and Groceries.

-The website will then ask the name of the shop and details including user’s name, WhatsApp number, email ID, and age.

-Enter all the relevant information, following which the user will receive the video on his/her WhatsApp 30 minutes later, website notes.

Users are advised to open the site via Chrome browser to avoid inconvenience. While Cadbury has made Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan the brand ambassador of hundreds of local businesses, the video is spreading like wildfire and has garnered over 50,000 views with many celebrities praising the initiative.

