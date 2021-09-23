Shang Chi release date announced: How and when to watch Marvel movie

Shang Chi Release Date, How to Watch: Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, November 12. The Marvel blockbuster is arriving as part of the second-anniversary celebration plans for Disney+ Day. The Disney+ was launched on November 12, 2019. Shang Chi is Marvel’s first-ever Asian superhero film featuring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu‑wai, and Fala Chen. Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs SRH match livestream today at 7:30PM: How to watch online for free

The Marvel Blog reads, "Marvel joins all facets of the company, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons, in debuting an array of new content and highlighting exclusive programming coming to the service. For Marvel fans, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will arrive on the service on Disney+ Day!"

Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Theatres Release Date

The upcoming movie from Marvel, Shang Chi exclusively became available in theatres on September 3. Notably, the movie was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie released in theatres after Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Shang Chi is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz.

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney said, “The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company. This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Besides Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel is bringing Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Disney’s Olaf Presents, Disney and Pixar‘s Ciao Alberto, Short Stories from The Simpsons, The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2, and more.

In honor of the second anniversary of Disney+, subscribers will be able to access new content, breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars. The content will exclusively be available across the company’s other brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+