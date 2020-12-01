Shazam offering up to 5 months' free Apple Music subscription

Apple is offering up to a five months’ free trial of Apple Music to new users with the offer available through the company’s Shazam music identification app. The holiday offer was announced in an update to Shazam’s App Store listing, which notes new users can receive five months of Apple Music for free by downloading Shazam and identifying a song and the offer runs through January 17, 2021, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

The standard Apple Music free trial period is limited to three months, after which customers are charged a recurring fee of Rs 99 a month.

Earlier this month, Apple disseminated iOS 14.2 which included a feature allowing Shazam to be added to the iPhone Control panel. This allows users to discover the name of a song and the artist with only one tap.

Shazam was acquired by Apple for $400 million in 2018, surpassed 200 million monthly active users worldwide recently. It can be downloaded from the App Store for free and can be accessed through the Control Center on iPhone and iPad, through Siri commands, or on the Mac.

Apple Music also launched the Shazam Discovery Top 50 chart last year to serve as a weekly global ranking of the biggest trending tracks on the music recognition platform.

Also, Apple recently rolled out Apple Music version 3.4 beta for Android. The company added design changes and feature that take cue straight from iOS 14. It includes new icons, better search, a Listen Now tab to replace the For You section, and autoplay.

Users will now be able to search from the bottom bar of the application, instead of the top. This makes the search option easier to reach with one-handed use.

