The Witcher
Geralt of Rivia, is all set to make his comeback on December 17 on Netflix. Fans can now have a re-run of the series to refresh the memory. For the unversed, the series is about a mutated monster-hunter for hire, who journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
Emily in Paris
For all the Emily in Paris fans, it is time for you to re-watch the series once again. The second season of the series will release on December 22. For the uninitiated, Emily in Paris is about a marketing exec Emily Cooper who after landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago, embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.