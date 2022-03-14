comscore Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
News

Entertainment

The offer can be redeemed by PS4 and PS5 players via the Apple TV app inside of the TV and Video section. PS4 owners are being offered a three-month extended trial, whereas, PS5 owners will get a six-month extended trial.

Apple TV+ PlayStation

(Image: Sony)

Apple has partnered with Sony to offer PlayStation 4 (PS4) owners an extended free trial of its Apple TV+ streaming subscription service. The offer was earlier exclusive to PlayStation 5 (PS5) owners but has now been extended to PS4 owners also. Gamers can redeem the offer until July 22, after which it will be discontinued. Also Read - Apple saved over Rs 50,000 crore by excluding charging brick, Earpods from iPhone box: Report

The offer can be redeemed by PS4 and PS5 players via the Apple TV app inside of the TV and Video section. PS4 owners are being offered a three-month extended trial, whereas, PS5 owners will get a six-month extended trial. Also Read - iPhone tricks: How to adjust flashlight brightness on your iPhone

The offer is only valid for new subscribers and users must have a valid payment method registered with their Apple ID account being used to take advantage of the offer. After the extended trial period ends, users will be charged a monthly fee of $4.99 and or Rs 99 per month until the subscription is cancelled. Also Read - Foxconn halts Apple iPhone at Shenzhen due to Covid lockdown

The full terms and conditions of the offer are currently available on Sony’s official website. Take note, the terms and conditions for the offer differ for the PS5 and the PS4, so read the ones relevant to you carefully.

Apple TV+ currently offers its subscribers a slew of original shows and movies, which include The Morning Show, The Snoopy Show, Ted Lasso, Severance, and more.  Some of the anticipated upcoming content coming to the platform includes Ted Lasso Season 3, Friday Night Baseball, and They Call Me Magic. The service also offers its subscribers access to a huge library of TV shows and movies to buy or rent.

Existing subscribers who own the PS5 will still be eligible for the offer and can start paying again once the offer ends.

Apple TV+ subscription is currently priced at Rs 99 per month in India. To avail the offer, players simply need to download the Apple TV+ app from the PlayStation Store and then login using their Apple ID.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 8:59 PM IST

