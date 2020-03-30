It is time for Coronavirus Lock down, and people are staying in their homes till 14 April. During this time, TV has proved to be an excellent tool for spending time. This is why the Central Government has resumed the telecast of Ramayan, Mahabharat, on Doordarshan.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has talked about making four TV channels available for free. Lock down declares due to COVID-19 across the country. In such a situation, the IBF has offered four free channels on DTH and cable network for two months. Earlier, Tata Sky had made one of its fitness channels available for free. This channel is Tata Sky Fitness.

The channels that IBF decides to telecast in free include Sony’s Sony Pal, Star India’s Star Utsav, Zee TV’s Zee Anmol, and Viacom 18’s channel Colors Rishtey. The IBF announced this, stating that when there is a lockdown in the country, and the government has appealed people to stay indoors, the four big network broadcasters have decided to remove tariffs on their channels. These four channels are for both cable and DTH users for the next two months.

Earlier, the price of Sony Pal was 1 rupee. The Star Utsav channel was earlier priced at Rs 1. The earlier rate of Zee Anmol was Rs 0.1. At the same time, the previous price of Colors Rishtey was 1 rupee. The packs of which these channels are a part of their buckets cost a lot, and their main channels are also expensive. For example, you have to pay 19 rupees for Colors TV.