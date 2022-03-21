A prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic is sold to the highest bidder at $2.4 million at an online auction held on Friday. Graded as 9.2 by the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), also has handwritten notes about the creative team as to how much they were paid for the work on that particular issue. Notably, the comic was given a near-mint grade by the CGC was sold at a precise amount of $2,427,800. Also Read - Marvel 2022 releases: Ms Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, more

As per a statement by Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect, the auctioned comic was known as the Marvel Comics #1 "pay copy". He further added that it was "arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting".

This comic was published in 1939 and was the one to introduce Marvel characters Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, a precursor of the character of the same name that was later a member of Marvel's Fantastic Four. The book was later translated into movies, TV shows and video games.

Notably, the name of the New-York-based auctioneer was not revealed. However, it is revealed that the auctioneer is “an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor”.

This copy is “an incredibly important look into the world and behind the scenes of the creation” of a comic.” According to Zurzolo, “Without this comic book being made, who knows? Maybe none of that happens. Maybe the name ‘Marvel Comics’ resonated so much with people, in some way, that that’s what helped to birth all these other things.”

