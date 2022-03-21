comscore Special copy of Marvel's first-ever comic book fetches $2.4 million
Special copy of the first-ever Marvel comic fetched over 2.4million at an auction

The auctioned Marvel comic has handwritten notes as to how much the artist and the writer were paid for that particular issue.

Auctioned Marvel comic. Image: ComicConnect

A prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic is sold to the highest bidder at $2.4 million at an online auction held on Friday. Graded as 9.2 by the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), also has handwritten notes about the creative team as to how much they were paid for the work on that particular issue. Notably, the comic was given a near-mint grade by the CGC was sold at a precise amount of $2,427,800. Also Read - Marvel 2022 releases: Ms Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, more

As per a statement by Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect, the auctioned comic was known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy”. He further added that it was “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting”. Also Read - 'Ms. Marvel' series to release on Disney Plus on June 8

This comic was published in 1939 and was the one to introduce Marvel characters Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, a precursor of the character of the same name that was later a member of Marvel’s Fantastic Four. The book was later translated into movies, TV shows and video games. Also Read - Disney Plus: New movies, TV show releases worth waiting for this month

Notably, the name of the New-York-based auctioneer was not revealed. However, it is revealed that the auctioneer is “an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor”.

This copy is “an incredibly important look into the world and behind the scenes of the creation” of a comic.” According to Zurzolo, “Without this comic book being made, who knows? Maybe none of that happens. Maybe the name ‘Marvel Comics’ resonated so much with people, in some way, that that’s what helped to birth all these other things.”

For the unversed, Marvel has announced a new series called Ms. Marvel that will release on Disney Plus on June 8. Other than Ms. Marvel, Marvel Studios will also release Moon Knight, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk and What If Season 2 later this year.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Best Sellers