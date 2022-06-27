Spider-Man movies, along with Venom , coming to Disney+ Hotstar in India on 1 July

Five Spider-Man movies along with one Venom film are coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1. Venom (2018), Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) will be made available to subscribers on 1 July. Also Read - Spider-Man: No Way Home: How to watch it online for free now

Here's the official synopsis of the films coming to Disney+ Hotstar:

Spider-Man (2002)

Average teenager Peter Parker is transformed into an extraordinary superhero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself Spider-Man, he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with the malevolent super-villain Green Goblin. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

In Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire returns as the mild-mannered Peter Parker, who is juggling the delicate balance of his dual life as a college student and a superhuman crime fighter. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he confronts a new nemesis, the brilliant Otto Octavius who has been reincarnated as the maniacal and multi-tentacled Doc Ock. When Doc Ock kidnaps MJ, Spider-Man must swing back into action as the adventure reaches new heights of unprecedented excitement.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Peter Parker finally has the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson, and New York City is in the throes of Spider-mania! But when a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black, his darkest demons come to light changing Spider-Man inside as well as out. Spider-Man is in for the fight of his life against a lethal mix of villains – the deadly Sandman, Venom, and the New Goblin – as well as the enemy within himself.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying to sort out who he is and exactly what his feelings are for his first crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). When Peter finds a mysterious briefcase that was his father’s, he pursues a quest to solve his parents’ disappearance. His search takes him to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), setting him on a collision course with Connors’ alter ego, the Lizard.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark. Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine, but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Venom (2018)

Venom is a 2018 American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is the first film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Kelly Marcel, it stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. In the film, struggling journalist Brock gains superpowers after becoming the host of an alien symbiote, Venom, whose species plans to invade Earth.